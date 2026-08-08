Guardians Prospect Juneiker Caceres Makes Big Jump in Baseball America’s Top 100

As the 2026 MLB season approaches its conclusion, numerous minor league campaigns are beginning to wrap up as well.

And with time to continue to impress slowly getting thinner, many prospects have ramped up their intensity to put their organizations on notice.

On Friday, August 7, a new Top 100 list was released by Baseball America, ranking some of baseball's top prospects. While there were moves up and down the ladder, one player stood out for the Cleveland Guardians: Juneiker Caceres.

Guardians’ OF prospect Juneiker Caceres jumps 52 spots to No. 44 in @BaseballAmerica’s latest Top 100 prospect rankings



#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/WPaSehm9Sp — SleeperGuardians (@SleeperGuards) August 7, 2026

The 18-year-old outfielder went from the No. 96 spot all the way up to No. 44, making a 52-spot leap in the ranking.

Such praise from Baseball America shouldn't come as a surprise, though, as Caceres has had an incredible 2026 season down in Low-A and High-A. Across 64 games and nearly 300 plate appearances, he is slashing .312/.409/.516 for an OPS worth .925. He has also smacked 13 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and tacked on 48 RBI.

One of Caceres' best characteristics is his eye at the plate, something that has led to him being able to put bat-to-ball often.

He hasn't just been swinging for the fences, but taking his time as well. This season, he has tacked on a strong 36-walk-to-36-strikeout clip, which has led to his on-base percentage being over .400.

Caceres was promoted to High-A Lake County back in early July after leading the Carolina League in numerous statistical categories.

Big-time promotion as the #Guardians move Juneiker Caceres up to High-A Lake County.



Caceres is currently the No. 6 prospect in the organization’s system and has had a breakout campaign in 2026. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) July 12, 2026

Currently, Caceres is ranked as the No. 6 prospect in Cleveland's farm system, trailing just Jaison Chourio, Braylon Doughty, Cooper Ingle, Angel Genao and Ralphy Velazquez. In Baseball America's updated list, Caceres is ahead of Chourio and trailing just Doughty, Velazquez and Genao. Ingle, after being promoted to the big leagues earlier this season, is no longer ranked.

Being included in a conversation with prospects like that is a major sign that his future is bright, especially while being so young.

As long as he can continue to develop and climb the ladder, there's a realistic world where Caceres is looking at major league time in 2029. At that point, he would be 21 or 22 years old.

For now, though, the conversation surrounding Caceres should be getting the most out of him at the lower levels, fine-tuning his play along the way.

Fortunately, the Guardians have an abundance of outfield talent at both Triple-A and the big leagues, giving the youngster plenty of time to become as polished as possible.