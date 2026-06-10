Guardians Prospect Ralphy Velazquez Discusses Triple-A Adjustment and MLB Future

The Cleveland Guardians’ No. 2 prospect Ralphy Velazquez is making a name for himself with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers, highlighted by a massive sixth-inning home run and a walk-off hit in his most recent game.

The left-handed power hitter was selected in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft and has climbed through Cleveland’s farm system quickly. After appearing in just 36 games with the Double-A Akron RubberDucks spanning the end of 2025 and beginning of 2026, Velazquez earned a promotion to Triple-A Columbus in May.

Velazquez—who turned 21 at the end of May—said one of the biggest differences at the Triple-A level is the age and experience of the competition, though that is a challenge he has faced at nearly every stop in his professional career. He also pointed to the pace of play as an adjustment.

“It’s just a little faster, but I’m enjoying it,” Velazquez said about his jump from Double-A to Triple-A. “I have a good group of guys around me supporting me, so it’s been fun up here.”

Originally drafted as a catcher, Velazquez has transitioned to the infield as his career has progressed. He has primarily played first base for the Clippers while also seeing time in left field.

As for his development, Velazquez said he is focused on improving every aspect of his game.

“Hitting, defense, baserunning… I just try to learn something new every day and put it into my game,” he said.

Despite being just 21 years old, Velazquez’s maturity and coachability continue to stand out. His motivation for reaching the next level ultimately stems from his passion for the game.

“I love baseball, I love winning, and I want to bring a lot of wins back to Cleveland and help any way I can,” Velazquez said when asked what he wants Guardians fans to know about him. “I’m just excited for the future.”

Velazquez could potentially make his Major League debut with the Guardians this season, though he knows that timeline is largely out of his control.

“All I can do is keep playing hard and when that time comes I’m going to be ready for it and it’s going to be a dream come true,” he said.

For now, Velazquez remains focused on continuing his development in Columbus. If his recent production is any indication, the young prospect is positioning himself to be a key piece of Cleveland’s future sooner rather than later.