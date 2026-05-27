Guardians Provide Update on Gabriel Arias' Return From Lower-Body Injury

The Cleveland Guardians are hopeful that infielder Gabriel Arias can return from injury in the near future.

On Wednesday, May 27, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt updated the media in attendance at his pregame press conference that Arias' recovery is making progress. The 26-year-old has been off the diamond since April, suffering a lower-body injury after pulling up to second on a double to right field. Since then, he has had a few setbacks, resulting in his timeline changing.

Initially deemed to be a few weeks, Arias's injury has resulted in him not playing since April 6, nearly two months ago.

"Yeah, Gabby is going to hopefully go on a rehab assignment soon," Vogt said in response to the question asked by MLB.com's Tim Stebbins. "He is in Akron today taking on a live BP, so his baseball activity is progressing."

#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt spoke to Gabriel Arias' injury timeline today.



He said that the 26-year-old will begin a rehab assignment soon. He is currently in Arkon, taking part in a live BP.



Just yesterday, Arias was practicing in the field at Progressive.#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 27, 2026

Before ending up on the injured list, Arias had made tremendous strides at the plate. He had begun to look like he was turning a new corner with his offensive production.

Over the course of the last five games he played, he had five hits, two home runs, one walk and four RBI. He also cut down on the excessive strikeout total, swinging and missing just five times. Compared to his early-season numbers, such improvements were positive signs that he was trending in the right direction.

Now, with the emergence of both Brayan Rocchio at shortstop and Travis Bazzana, Cleveland's No. 1 overall pick back in 2024, the middle infield looks to be set. That means Arias is going to have to find a new role.

On Tuesday, May 26, at Progressive Field before an outing against the Washington Nationals, Arias was taking grounders and running through fielding drills at third base, a potential sign that the Guardians' coaching staff may look to use him in different spots to make the infield more flexible and dynamic.

Apr 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias (13) throws to first base in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

While it must be tough to see his spot pretty much lost, Arias being so young still allows him a window of time to adjust and be molded into a utility-type role.

Throughout the years, Cleveland has valued such contributors. With how athletic, quick and strong Arias is, he could probably end up playing just about anywhere the team needed him to.

As his recovery progresses, the team will continue to monitor and evaluate what ways they can best bring Arias back in the lineup. For now, the focus is on capping off a tough series against the Nationals and preparing for a weekend homestand against the Boston Red Sox.