Guardians Sign Former Giants Reliever As 2026 MLB Trade Deadline Nears

The Cleveland Guardians are getting active ahead of the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline.

On Friday, July 31, the Guardians' front office went out and signed left-handed reliever Ryan Borucki to a minor league deal, first announced by MLB.com's Tim Stebbins. The 32-year-old lefty spent much of the 2026 season with the San Francisco Giants, appearing in 21 games out of the bullpen.

While he didn't necessarily impress, Cleveland seems hopeful that signing him to a minor league deal will allow him to rebound and get back to the 2023 form he displayed with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Back then, he posted a career-best 2.45 ERA with a 0.744 WHIP across 40.1 innings pitched.

The Guardians signed lefty reliever Ryan Borucki to a Minor League deal. — Tim Stebbins (@tim_stebbins) July 31, 2026

Across nine years in the big leagues, Borucki has played for the Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, Pirates and Giants, averaging a 4.34 ERA. Owning a 16-13 overall record while on the bump, he has a career pWAR of 2.3.

It's unlikely that Borucki sees the bump at Progressive Field this season, unless he joins the minor league system and immediately lights things up. However, he does give the organization more flexibility if the season falls off the rails.

Just a few weeks ago, the Guardians lost right-handed veteran reliever Pedro Avila to international ball, as he was released and signed a deal with the SSG Landers of the Korean Baseball Organization.

Replacing Avila with a lefty not only strengthens an area of the organization they were weak in, but also puts another experienced arm in a room filled with youngsters.

Feb 19, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Pedro Avila (60) during media day in Goodyear. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mindset Moving Forward

The Guardians' front office shouldn't be done here.

As the deadline, which is set for Monday, August 3, at 6:00 p.m. EST, draws closer, the front office should continue to monitor the market. While Borucki is a nice addition and has little-to-no downside, the major league squad needs someone who can immediately contribute.

With plenty of young talent in the farm system, Cleveland has the ability to package up prospects and land someone who can help push them ahead of the Chicago White Sox.

Stopping here would be a disservice to future Hall of Famer José Ramírez, who is approaching the end of his illustrious career. Right now, the goal should be putting pieces around him that can put the team in a realistic position to contend for a World Series title.

For now, focus is on the Arizona Diamondbacks who will be in town starting Friday, July 31, for a three-game set.