Guardians Walk Off Tigers Three Times As AL Central Race Heats Up

Gavin Williams delivered a masterclass on the mound and Daniel Schneemann came up big.

Somehow, someway the Cleveland Guardians just find ways to win baseball games.

On Sunday, Sept. 6, the Guardians played host to the Detroit Tigers for the series finale of a four-game set from Progressive Field. With Williams on the mound, Cleveland was the favorite to pull off the win, but not many likely expected the game to finish the way it did.

Schneemann, one of Cleveland's most versatile defenders, walked things off to give the Guardians a 3-2 win in the 10th.

“There’s a reason I look like I’m 55 at 41…," manager Stephen Vogt said jokingly postgame. "Obviously, we wish we could win games differently and be a little more relaxed, but that's not who we are. We love these games, and it happens every time with those guys.”

Schneemann was just recently promoted back to the major league roster following a rocky showing in the middle parts of the campaign. He earned his call-up, especially considering he posted a near 1.000 OPS all while staying reliably versatile in the lineup.

In the Guardians' win on Sunday, he didn't get the initial nod. However, when he was called upon off the bench as the team went into extra innings, he rose to the occasion.

My X is blowing up with "Schnee love" from Guard's fans. Our entire family is grateful! Thx for pulling for him. Lets keep winning & get to the post season. Go Guards! — Papa Schnee (@PatrickThePi) September 6, 2026

In the bottom of the 10th, the Guardians began with rookie Angel Genao on second base. He would advance to third after Patrick Bailey singled to center field.

With runners at the corners, the Guardians' super utility stepped up to the plate. He would see an 86 mph slider in the dirt before getting an 85 mph splitter. He wouldn't let this one pass him by, smacking it to right field to send Genao home to score.

“Schnee's been through a lot this year… he's worked so hard all year to put himself in that position and to come through," Vogt said. "Had to feel really good”

For the third time this past weekend, the Guardians had walked off the Tigers.

In a doubleheader on Friday, infielders Brayan Rocchio and Travis Bazzana each helped deliver walk-offs for the Guardians, helping give them much-needed momentum in the series. They, like Schneemann, also helped bring the team back within two games of the top spot in the American League Central standings.

With a relatively quiet day from the offense, getting such a dominant showing from Williams was a big help.

He finished with six innings pitched, four hits allowed, two earned runs given up and three walks allowed. However, he countered a few of the blunders in his start by striking out a whopping 11 batters.

“He consistently gives us a chance to win," Vogt said. "He’s been doing that all year”

His efforts officially made him MLB's strikeout leader with a total of 228 on the year.

An updated look at MLB's strikeouts leaderboard.



1. Gavin Williams (228)

2. Jacob Misiorowski (227)

3. Dylan Cease (221) — Tim Stebbins (@tim_stebbins) September 6, 2026

Looking to keep this weekend momentum going as the season draws to a close, the Guardians are right back in action on Monday, Sept. 7, to kick off a series against the Baltimore Orioles at 1:35 p.m. EST from Camden Yards.