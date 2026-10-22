Guardians’ World Series Hopes Remain Alive With Major Coaching Return

The Cleveland Guardians won't have to start over.

After days of speculation following the Guardians' exit from the 2026 MLB Postseason in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series, a press conference was held at Progressive Field to put any concerns to rest.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, the Guardians held a press conference to put a bow on the 2026 campaign and discuss the future of the organization. With questions swirling about players, manager Stephen Vogt and countless other aspects of the Guardians, answers were given.

Alongside the return of Vogt as the Guardians' captain moving forward, highly praised pitching coach Carl Willis was also said to be coming back to Cleveland.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt dismissed speculation about him leaving team. "I'm here," he said today. "I'm coming back."



So is beloved pitching coach Carl Willis, who told team's executives he "really wants to win a World Series in Cleveland for Cleveland." — Tom Withers (@twithersCLE) October 22, 2026

While the announcement of Vogt's return to The Land will obviously draw plenty of headlines, and rightfully so, confirming Willis' investment in the organization should as well.

Currently, he remains on a year-to-year deal, but he told the front office he was likely to return for the 2027 season.

The soon-to-be 66-year-old has been an anchor for the team over the last nine seasons, having joined the organization ahead of the 2018 season. Since then, the Guardians' pitching staff has posted a total ERA below 4.0 eight different times, with a highlight mark of 3.29 coming in the 2020 season.

Across the last three seasons, the Guardians have posted ERA's of 3.77 (2026), 3.70 (2025) and 3.61 (2024).

Without Willis, there is an argument to be made that the Guardians' pitching would regress in 2027.

Carl Willis is obviously an institution here in Cleveland at this point.



Will be very curious if Cleveland can retain Brad Goldberg. He had some interest last offseason, I heard. Might want to stay home and wait for the job to open here, but he might still get more interest. — Justin L. (jlbaseball on bluesky) (@JL_Baseball) October 22, 2026

He has been incredibly important to the organization, with the starting rotation, bullpen and closing spots all seeing tremendous growth. He was also vital in helping Cade Smith shift from a setup role to closer after the loss of Emmanuel Clase due to off-field issues last season.

Earlier in the 2026 season, he praised Guardians rookie Daniel Espino, who he has been impressed with since the 25-year-old made his debut.

“It’s not only a blessing, but it's certainly exciting to watch him, and hopefully we'll be watching him for a number of years," he said.

That mindset is what makes Willis such a valuable asset to the Guardians.

He isn't the type of coach who simply gives a player a few pointers and hopes for the best, but instead, he takes genuine pride in helping players reach their potential and build careers that can continue to thrive.

Sep 7, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis (51) talks with pitcher Franco Aleman (55) after Aleman gave up two runs on two bases loaded walks in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No matter the players lost or gained in a season or offseason, Willis has done his job time and time again to make the Guardians a powerhouse in the pitching department.

His ability to lead the team to success on the bump comes from his deep desire to see the Guardians and their fans win. In Thursday's press conference, it was shared that Willis "really wants to win a World Series in Cleveland for Cleveland."

The Guardians may not know what will happen in 2027, and whether there will be a season or not, but making sure Vogt and Willis remain a part of the organization seemed to be a major priority.

And now, it's all about developing the youngsters that stood out this past season and putting players around them to one-up the finish the Guardians had in 2026.