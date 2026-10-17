How Changes to the ALCS Schedule Will Impact the Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians were ready to get back on the field in front of their home crowd on Friday night after their massive win on Thursday in Game 3.

Unfortunately, Cleveland and most of Northeast Ohio was engulfed in rain for most of the day on Friday. This carried over into the evening, which threatened that status of Game 4 even though fans had already been let into the stadium.

It was decided that Friday’s Game 4 would be postponed and moved up a day to Satuday night due to weather, which pushes Saturday’s Game 5 to Sunday afternoon. As frustrating as this is to fans who had tickets to either game, this could work better in the Guardians’ favor.

Here’s how the schedule change for the ALCS possibly works in Cleveland’s favor:

The Guardians’ may reconsider who they want pitching

Oct 12, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Foster Griffin (22) reacts during the first inning in game one of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Gavin Williams dazzled on the mound in Game 3 for Cleveland, the Guardians were forced to make a decision on who would start for them in Game 4 between their few bottoms of the rotation starters.

They decided veteran bullpen pitcher Shawn Armstrong would start for them in this game, which would have likely only been for two to three innings tops. Pitching a bullpen game when you’re up 2-1 in the ALCS isn’t the most ideal situation, but it doesn’t have to now.

In all reality, Cleveland could very likely change their mind and start Foster Griffin, who’s coming off of four days' rest since pitching in their statement 7-3 win on Monday.

Let’s just say the Guardians decide to then start Parker Messick in Game 5 on Sunday, that would mean Gavin Williams would be ready to go for Monday. In that scenario, it’s safe to say the Guardians would feel very confident in their chances if that played out.

Oct 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams (32) reacts after pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning in game three of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What’s even better is that having this game postponed helps to preserve their bullpen arms. They’ll be needed at some point in the game but having one of their top three starters on the mound, they feel they can get through at least four innings before they have to make any changes.

It seems obvious that this would be a real power play by the Guardians to roll out Griffin tomorrow, and it would also show their confidence in him after they sought his services and traded for him at the deadline.

Messick would be a better choice to start Game 5 than Williams, as it gives him an extra day of rest and would lead this team into Tampa looking to steal another win at Tropicana Field.

For now, Guardians fans will have to wait until Saturday night for Game 4, with first pitch scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Sunday’s Game 5 will be played at 5:00 p.m. in front of what should be a rowdy Cleveland crowd at Progressive Field.