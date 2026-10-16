Stephen Vogt Reveals What Went Into Guardians 2026 Trade Deadline Moves

The Cleveland Guardians wanted to play meaningful baseball in October.

And after a trade deadline that landed the organization a few key, relatively under-the-radar pieces, the Guardians find themselves in the American League Championship Series (ALCS).

On Friday, Oct. 18, just hours before the Guardians were set to take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the ALCS, holding a 2-1 advantage, manager Stephen Vogt was asked about his thoughts when the front office made those moves back in August.

"I think, obviously, Chris [Antonetti], Mike [Chernoff] and Matt [Forman] kept me in the loop," he said. "We were talking about what was going on. We had talked about what we feel like we needed. But to get all of it, I think that ended up being a pretty big surprise. I have no idea what it's like to be a front office person, nor do I ever want to find out...

"But I have so much respect for how they go about it because they're thinking now long-term, short-term..."

Oct 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt (12) walks back to the dugout after a pitching change against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game three of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Guardians landed pitchers Craig Yoho and Foster Griffin, outfielder Jo Adell and infielder Nathaniel Lowe at the deadline. While Yoho didn't end up making the postseason roster, Griffin, Adell and Lowe did, all coming up in different moments for the Guardians.

Across eight games and 27 at-bats, Lowe has six hits, two doubles and four RBI, while Adell has contributed six knocks, one double, two triples and a team-leading eight RBI. They both have relatively low batting averages, but their ability to step up in clutch moments has been huge for the team.

Griffin, on the other hand, has worked his way into a pretty flexible role with the team this postseason.

He started one game and relieved another, pitching across 6.2 innings. He has a 4.05 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP, and he has also tacked on 10 strikeouts along the way.

Griffin's big-time moment came with two outs to go in the first inning of Game 3 during the AL Divisional Series, where he relieved opener Daniel Espino. With runners in scoring position, he got the Guardians out of the frame with a strikeout of Chicago White Sox batter Tristan Peters.

He would go on to earn the win, as the Guardians marched to a 9-3 victory.

Oct 12, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Foster Griffin (22) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning in game one of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with the trades at the deadline, the front office landed catcher Patrick Bailey earlier in the season, trading a Competitive Balance Round A pick and prospect pitcher Matt Wilkinson in the process.

"Getting all three of those additions as well as Bailey early in the year, and Craig Yoho as well, those five players have made huge impact for us and fit our team perfectly personality-wise, too," Vogt continued.

Bailey has had some pretty big swings in the postseason, a nice boost to one of the areas many were concerned about in his game. While he is, and always has been, a remarkable backstop, his bat was one of the main reasons the San Francisco Giants moved on from him.

He has eight hits and two home runs in 23 at-bats, contributing three RBI along the way. He is currently slugging .609 with a 1.009 OPS.

As long as each of Cleveland's 2026 in-season acquisitions can keep up the form they have been putting on display, there's a chance the Guardians make the march all the way to the World Series.

"At the end of the day, players want to win," Vogt said. "They want to win, and when you get reinforcements like that, it injects some energy into a group. Like I said, Nathaniel, Jo, Foster, Craig, Patty, all five of them at their various times, they fit in right away, and that is a credit to our players."

And in order to complete the dream run, The Guardians need to get past the Rays in the ALCS.

Fortunately, it seems the team, led by youngsters and new additiions, is pretty well seasoned, locked and loaded, and ready to go.