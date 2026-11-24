The Cleveland Guardians made their first signing of the offseason by inking left-handed starter Kris Bubic to a one-year, $17.5-million deal. The soft-tossing southpaw was injured last season, but in 2025, he had a 2.55 earned-run average in 20 starts for the Kansas City Royals.

Bubic joins a rotation that carried the Guardians to their third straight division title and an American League Championship Series appearance last season. The Guardians are known as the “pitching factory” with their ability to revive careers of injured pitchers and develop young talent.

They traded for left-hander Foster Griffin last season at the trade deadline, and he became an unrestricted free agent. Bubic looks to replace Foster with higher expectations.

Left-hander Kris Bubic and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a one-year, $17.5 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The 2025 All-Star heads to one of the best pitching organizations in baseball on a big one-year number. First on the agreement was @bnicholsonsmith. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 24, 2026

The starting rotation should once again be a strength for the Guardians in 2027, and it should feature more left-handers than righties. This will force more right-handed hitters in the opposing team’s lineup to hit into the strength of their defense between Jose Ramirez, Brayan Rocchio, and Stephen Kwan.

The rotation should be similar to how it was at the end of last season.

Gavin Williams

The Big Rig showed in the playoffs why he should get the opening day start and be considered the ace of the rotation. He led the American League in strikeouts, and he willed the Guardians past the Chicago White Sox in Game 5 of the American League Division Series.

His fastball and off-speed pitches have become elite, but at times he will struggle with command. He has a difficult time going deep into games due to his strikeouts and walks, but the fifth-year starter should be poised for his best season yet.

Parker Messick

Messick burst onto the scene during his rookie season. He finished third in the Cy Young voting, and he was the most consistent pitcher on the staff. He was gassed in the playoffs and could not get out of the second inning. His throwing motion and release angle make his fastball hard to pick up, and he pitches with poise that is mature for his age.

He can take over the ace designation from Williams with a hot start to the 2027 season. He is more of a 1A pitcher going into his second full season, and being a left-handed pitcher pairs perfectly with how Williams throws from the right side.

Kris Bubic

The new addition will slide right into the middle of the rotation at the beginning of the season. Throwing two left-handers in a row may be risky, but Bubic’s style is the opposite of Messick’s. While Messick throws a sneaky fastball, Bubic’s off-speed pitches are how he makes his outs.

He only uses his fastball on 40% of his throws, and his off-speed run value is considered “Great” by Savant featuring Statcast.

Tanner Bibee

Bibee’s win-loss record last season was not indicative of his season. However, his season was still not up to his standards. He had his worst earned run average last season and struggled with giving up the long ball. Bibee was essentially benched in the postseason, but still took up a roster spot.

He signed a five-year extension through the 2030 season, and he is owed $7.4 million dollars in 2027. If the Guardians cannot move on from Bibee by acquiring assets or recouping his salary, then he will be in the starting rotation.

He still has great stuff, and an offseason to clear his head may help with a turnaround. If he gets off to a bad start in 2027, then he will be replaced by Slade Cecconi.

Joey Cantillo

The 6 '4 left hander is similar to Bubic as he gets most of his outs with his off-speed pitches. Cantillo has a terrific changeup when he can locate it in the strike zone. He was clutch down the stretch of the regular season when Stephen Vogt elected to use an opener for his games.

His release angle is different from Bubic, as Cantillo throws more over the top, and Bubic throws more sidearm. Cantillo can go through stretches of the season being lights-out, but at times will lose the strike zone.

A healthy Bubic will be an upgrade over Griffin in the middle of the rotation. The Guardians will have a similar rotation to the end of the season in 2026, which propelled them to overtake the White Sox late and win the division.