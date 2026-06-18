How Prospect Pitcher Daniel Espino Performed in His MLB Debut in Milwaukee

It took a few days to figure out when to put him in the game, but finally, Daniel Espino was able to make his major league debut.

And in front of 30,452, the 25-year-old that was counted out years ago, impressed.

On Wednesday, June 17, the Cleveland Guardians took on the Milwaukee Brewers, falling 9-4. However, while the Guardians may have lost, all the focus was on Espino, who tossed his first inning of major league action.

“Speechless," he said about how he felt. "Honestly, I kind of like blacked out and just felt like a kid and just go out there and attack the zone and give my best, and I think that it went pretty good today.”

He was able to go 1, 2, 3, recording two strikeouts and forcing David Hamilton to fly out to left field.

“Yeah, I think it's great," Espino said on how he performed. "Obviously, once I'm dialed pretty much like it's pretty hard to hit me. And I think that was kind of like it tonight, you know? I was attacking the zone and just competing.”

Across the three batters he faced, he only threw 12 pitches, eight of which were fastballs over 99 mph. He topped out at 100.8 mph, flashing that breakneck velocity that made him so highly-touted over the years.

Following the outing, manager Stephen Vogt shared that Espino's performance was the "highlight of the night," even with super utility Daniel Schneemann smacking a grand slam in the loss.

"That was obviously the highlight of the night," said Vogt. "Knowing everything Daniel's been through… and we talked about it when he got called up: This is an unbelievable story for him and for his family, his perseverance, his patience. Great story for our organization, the medical staff, the training staff, strength and conditioning pitching group. Just such a cool moment, and you wish it was on a different night, but couldn't be happier for Daniel."

It was uncertain how Espino would perform, especially considering he spent years battling obstacles, including injuries, surgeries, setbacks and personal loss. From 2022 through 2025, he played in just five minor league games and four fall ball outings.

But when given the chance to show the highest level of baseball what he's got in the tank, he delivered.

"I thought what was really cool was just the demeanor," Vogt continued. "He did not look sped up, he did not look… he was ready for it, and coming off 3 years on the IL, and 1st action dream come true, and to have that much composure, it's a fun night.”

The Guardians will conclude the series against the Brewers on Thursday afternoon, looking to start churning momentum back in the right direction.

However, with how well some of the youngsters are playing this season, even with a few bumps in the road, the future remains bright.