Ranking Guardians’ Remaining Series by Importance for Playoff Implications

The Cleveland Guardians are in the middle of making a run for the 2026 MLB playoffs, and only have a few weeks left to make that happen.

If they want to make that scenario a reality, they need to win as many games as possible of course, and a few of their remaining series are of most importance.

Recently, it seems like this new starting lineup for the Guardians is really coming together, especially with Jo Adell and Nathaniel Lowe in the lineup. If those two can rally around Cleveland’s young rising stars and Jose Ramirez, then playoffs will certainly be on the horizon.

When taking a look at Cleveland’s upcoming schedule, there are only five series remaining, and they’re all realistically important in the grand scheme.

Here are the most important series left on the Guardians schedule that will decide if they’re a playoff team or not.

Three game series against Chicago White Sox

Anytime Cleveland has faced their divisional foe in the White Sox this season, it’s always going to be a game of major importance. This time around, Chicago will come to Cleveland, which should have all the makings of a late-season classic.

As of now, the Guardians are three games back from the division lead, which means this series could have serious implications on their division standings. Cleveland still has to play three games in Minnesota before meeting Chicago, but this is still part of the schedule to make up that gap.

With the way their rotation schedule plays out, the Guardians will roll out Tanner Bibee, Foster Griffen, and Parker Messick. Even with Bibee’s struggles, this rotation can handle Chicago’s high-powered offense.

Three game series against Boston Red Sox

After Cleveland’s final home stretch of the season, the Guardians will have to travel to Boston for their second and last series of the season. Boston is currently a playoff team, sitting third in the AL, even though they are third in their division.

That just goes to show how good the AL East is, which will give Cleveland a good test to see if their playoff material. Playing at Fenway Park is never an easy task, but it could be a home run friendly series for the Guardians if their bats can stay hot.

With another AL East team on Cleveland’s heels, that being the Toronto Blue Jays, this series will be of utmost importance to not only increase their lead in the wild card race, but to also make the AL East’s conquest for the final playoff spot even more of a challenge.

Three game series against Kansas City Royals

The common theme of these listed series for the Guardians does happen to be that they are all road games, in which Cleveland has struggled playing on the road this entire season. Nothing special about this series though; close out the season on a high note.

Kansas City has been playing much better as of late and are working their way out of the basement of the AL Central. This should be a series the Guardians are anxious to play, mainly because it should be an easy way to end the season with a couple big wins.

Every game matters, maybe now more than ever. The Guardians may not win the division, but they are in prime position for a wild card appearance if they can hold off teams such as the Blue Jays and Texas Rangers.