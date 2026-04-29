Inside Travis Bazzana's Major League Debut with the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday

The Cleveland Guardians' front office gave their former No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft a shot in the big leagues.

On Tuesday, April 28, Guardians infield prospect Travis Bazzana made his major league debut with the team at Progressive Field for game two of a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cleveland wasn't able to pull out a win to create a storybook start for Bazzana's career, falling 1-0.

Bazzana was able to get up to the plate four times, though, going 0-2 with two walks drawn. Defensively, he actually did get the ball his way a good bit.

But although he wasn't able to do too much offensively, Tuesday's showing was enough to get his feet wet at the major league level.

Here is how the Guardians' 23-year-old prospect from Australia performed, moment by moment:

The Second Inning - His First Plate Appearance

In Bazzana's first at-bat of his major league career, he started off with a healthy cut on an 89.1 mph cutter right down the heart of the zone. The ball fouled off behind the Guardians dugout.

From there, he was thrown a 78.8 mph curveball down in the dirt, swinging and missing.

Stuck in a 0-2 count, Bazzana settled down before taking two balls outside of the zone.

Unfortunately, on the very next pitch, he was dealt a 93.8 mph fastball at the top of the zone, swinging and missing.

The #Guardians' former No. 1 overall pick in 2024, Travis Bazzana, has his first big league at-bat go like this:



0-1, Foul Ball

0-2, Swinging Strike

1-2, Ball

2-2, Ball

2-3, Swinging Strike Three#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) April 28, 2026

The Fifth Inning - His Second Plate Appearance

He came back up to the plate after a good break and showed initial signs of poise.

He sat in and took two balls, both of which were outside changeups. Then, Rays pitcher Nick Martinez threw an 88.7 mph cutter inside, which got Bazzana to bite, fouling the pitch off.

The youngster would then go down on the next pitch, a 79.3 mph changeup towards the bottom-middle of the zone, flying out to left field.

Travis Bazzana's second big league at-bat:



1-0, Ball

2-0, Ball

2-1, Foul Ball

X, Fly out to left field#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) April 28, 2026

The Eighth Inning - His Third Plate Appearance

While the Rays' pitcher Martinez began to lose his control, Bazzana still put together a good appearance at the plate.

He saw back-to-back balls before fouling off an 88.5 mph cutter on the outside part of the zone. With a 2-1 count, he sat back and saw the next three pitches, two of which were balls and one of which was a strike, to draw a walk.

He would get on base, serving as the game's tying run. With a few drawn walks and a sacrifice bunt from Brayan Rocchio, he would advance all the way to third. Unfortunately, the rest of the Guardians' lineup struggled and wasn't able to get him home.

Travis Bazzana draws a walk in his third plate appearance of his big league debut:



1-0, Ball

2-0, Ball

2-1, Foul Ball

3-1, Ball

3-2, Called Strike

4-2, Ball#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) April 29, 2026

The Ninth Inning - His Fourth Plate Appearance

Bazzana came to the plate with Angel Martinez at second base and two outs on the board, with the game resting in his hands.

He saw the first two pitches, before being intentionally walked.

Fielding Moments

Bazzana did end up getting a good chunk of knocks in his direction, with his first coming in the top of the fourth inning.

With two outs and two on base, Bazzana took a soft grounder from the Rays' Nick Fortes, picking up the ball and tossing it to Kyle Manzardo for the out.

In the top of the fifth, he began by collecting a pop fly from the bat of Richie Palacios. Later in the inning, with two outs and two on base yet again, Yandy Diaz knocked a chopper right up the gut of the field, and Bazzana picked it out of the sky and tossed it to second for an out.

In the top of the sixth, Bazzana helped send two batters packing on ground balls.

He took a grounder from Chandler Simpson in the seventh inning, lightly lofting it to second base for an out.

His last moment of the game defensively was yet another grounder with two outs, tossing the ball easily to first base for the final out of the ninth.

The front office's decision to option Juan Brito back down to Triple-A Columbus and invest in Bazzana's long-term future shows that Cleveland is opening a new chapter.

Now, if Bazzana can take the things he saw and learned in Tuesday's 1-0 loss and carry them into the series finale on Wednesday, the Guardians will end up being in great hands at second base for the foreseeable future.

The Rays and Guardians are back in action on Wednesday, April 29, at 1:10 p.m. EST.