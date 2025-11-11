The Cleveland Guardians have hired a new field coordinator to replace Kai Correa.

It comes after Correa left the team to become the bench coach of the New York Mets, a position that the Guardians are still seeking to fill following Craig Albernaz's departure to become the manager of the Baltimore Orioles.

But for an offseason littered with trouble and controversy, Cleveland has finally got some good news.

They have hired Seattle Mariners assistant General Manager Andy McKay as their new field coordinator, as first reported by The Athletic.

Guardians hiring Mariners assistant GM Andy McKay as field coordinator, sources tell @TheAthletic. McKay will replace Kai Correa, who left to become Mets bench coach. Guardians still need to hire a bench coach to replace Craig Albernaz, who left to become Orioles manager. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 11, 2025

McKay joined the Mariners in 2021 and has been overseeing Seattle's farm system since being hired in October 2015.

He spent the last three years as the team’s assistant GM, but this unique move from a front office role to a big league dugout has long been McKay’s dream move.

McKay will also be a familiar face to the Guardians manager Stephen Vogt, who served as Seattle’s bullpen coach in 2023 before Cleveland named him its manager a year later.

Though he has spent the past ten seasons in an office role, McKay has vast coaching experience included in his resume. It all began in 1993, when he was named the assistant coach at the University of Tampa, where he guided the Spartans to the NCAA Division II National Championship.

He then served as the head baseball coach at Sacramento City College from 1999 to 2012, leading the team to a 427-205-2 record and two league championships during that period.

Sandwiched in between Sacramento City College and his time with the Mariners, McKay was the Colorado Rockies’ peak performance coordinator, following his hiring by the team in September 2012.

The news, which the Guardians haven’t officially announced, will be welcomed by its fans, having had to suffer through an unbearable last couple of months with the team in the midst of an MLB investigation into two of its players.

Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz have been indicted in relation to a scheme to rig bets on pitches thrown during games. Ortiz was arrested in Boston, and Clase is believed to be outside the US, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the matter.

As a result of this scandal, Major League Baseball have announced new limits on betting on individual pitches, saying its authorized gaming operators will cap wagers on them at $200 and exclude them from parlays.

Hopefully, the hiring of McKay will give Cleveland something to smile about now.