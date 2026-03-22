Guardians Top Prospect Travis Bazzana Makes Statement with Multi-Home Run Game

Travis Bazzana may not begin the season on the Guardians' roster, but he is making a strong case to be called up earlier rather than later.

The phenom mashed two home runs, including a grand slam, in Saturday’s Spring Training game, continuing his strong Spring.

The question remains, how long will Bazzana remain in the Minor Leagues?

HIS STRONG SPRING

Feb 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Travis Bazzana has seen limited time with the Guardians in Spring Training due to his time with Team Australia at the World Baseball Classic. In the time he has had with the team, though, Bazzana has been on fire.

In the Guardians’ 10-7 loss to the Giants on Saturday, Bazzana went 3-4 with two home runs, one of which was a Grand Slam, and five RBI. For the Spring, Bazzana is now batting .381 with a 1.292 OPS with 11 RBI and three home runs.

Since the decision to begin the season in the minors, Bazzana has played in two full games. Today’s multi-home run game and his 1-3 performance on the 17th that includes a roped two-RBI double.

Since his return from the World Baseball Classic, Bazzana has played in five games. His average at the time was .200. It is now .381. He had zero RBI. He now has seven. His on-base percentage was .273. It is now .435. Bazzana has been on fire and locked in since his return from the WBC.

THE WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

Travis Bazzana on base for Team Australia at the World Baseball Classic - March 9, 2026 | @TeamAusBaseball on X

Bazzana did not have the greatest World Baseball Classic, but he was productive in clutch time, and he learned how to be a leader of a team. It also allowed him to let loose from the stress of MLB and making a roster ahead of Opening Day.

In the World Baseball Classic, Bazzana had only a .188 average, but he recorded six total bases in four games, including a massive home run.

The real lessons for Bazzana with Team Australia came in learning how to lose big games and how to lead a team. That loss to Team Japan, when Australia was seemingly on the cusp of an all-time WBC upset, literally made the prospect cry.

That loss motivated him for what lies ahead: making an MLB roster. No longer does Bazzana want to play in the minors; he wants more of what he tasted with Team Australia. He wants to compete. He wants to be the best. He wants to win.

While Bazzana needs a little more time in the minors to get to where the Guardians want him to be, he may be ahead of their initial All-Star break timeline for a call-up. If Bazzana continues to crush the ball like he has the past few weeks, you will see Bazzana starting for the Guardians before you even know it.