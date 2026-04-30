These 5 Guardians Sleepers Should Be Called Up Next Following Travis Bazzana’s Debut

The Cleveland Guardians decided it was the right time to finally call up their top prospect and former No. 1 overall pick, Travis Bazzana.

Fans had been eagerly awaiting his debut, and while his first game wasn’t spectacular, it marked a significant step forward—especially with Cleveland now having debuted its top two prospects from the farm system.

With Chase DeLauter now a regular in the Guardians’ lineup after his tremendous start, and with hope that Bazzana can build on his minor-league success, the question becomes who—and when—their next call-up will be.

One month into the 2026 MLB season, the Guardians are 16-16 heading into May after enduring their share of week-to-week momentum swings. Those can be attributed to streaky lineup performances, signaling a potential need for change.

Needing change doesn’t mean trading your best players—it could mean calling up more talented prospects to contribute for the Guardians. With Bazzana’s recent debut, here are a few others who should get the call sooner rather than later.

Juan Brito, Second Base

Brito has already made his MLB debut for the Guardians—so that’s it, right?

Not quite—his first taste of MLB action didn’t go well. Through 15 games, Brito recorded nine hits and three RBIs while striking out 17 times.

Debuting in the first month of the season is tough—especially with Cleveland facing one of the league’s most difficult schedules. What makes Brito intriguing remains his minor-league success as a big-league-caliber hitter and standout defender.

While Cleveland currently has Travis Bazzana at second base, Brito could provide valuable depth on his off days. Called up after Gabriel Arias' hamstring injury sidelined him, Brito still has a clear spot on the Guardians' roster heading into summer.

Daniel Espino, Right-Handed Pitcher

Espino is an intriguing pitching prospect—mainly because his tape shows electricity as a high-leverage arm, something Cleveland could surely use right now.

His pitching arsenal is another big reason Cleveland would benefit from calling him up: a fastball that often reaches triple digits, mixed with a slider that ties up batters at the plate.

In Triple-A this season, Espino has posted a 1.35 ERA over 6.2 innings while averaging eight strikeouts. Despite a few shoulder surgeries in his career, that hasn’t slowed him down.

Cooper Ingle, Catcher

One big reason to call up Ingle is Bo Naylor’s poor start: a .118 batting average and one home run through 32 games.

Ingle’s clearest strengths—getting on base, controlling the zone, and dominating from the bottom of the order—shine through to start 2026: a .394 batting average, 1.418 OPS, and four homers in just 33 at-bats.

His stock rises weekly, and the Guardians aren’t shy about moving quickly when a roster need arises. At 24, Ingle would give Cleveland much-needed consistency behind the plate, offensively and defensively. For now, he remains on the 7-day injured list.

Andrew Walters, Right-Handed Pitcher

The Guardians also need more bullpen help—something Walters could provide. He debuted with Cleveland back in 2024 but has battled injuries since, hindering his big-league readiness.

His 2024 stats were lights-out: nine games (8.2 innings), 0.00 ERA, and 0.69 WHIP.

Walters is another reliever with a powerful fastball and tricky slider that gives batters trouble in the later innings of games. His presence once recalled from the 15-day IL could give Cleveland the boost they need moving forward.

Kahlil Watson, Outfielder

One thing the Guardians could use in the outfield—especially in the corner opposite Gold Glove winner Steven Kwan—is a speed-and-power bat. Kahlil Watson can be that player for Cleveland.

Last year in Triple-A, Watson proved he belongs in a starting lineup: .835 OPS, eight home runs, and ten stolen bases in 43 games. In a small 2026 sample, he’s already hitting .429/.500/.714 with sharp plate discipline.

His positional flexibility would pay dividends for the Guardians—and serve as a spot starter in late-game situations. Manager Stephen Vogt plays chess, not checkers.

Watson is on the cusp of the majors and could get the call-up if an outfield injury strikes.