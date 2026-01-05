The Baltimore Orioles got themselves a late Christmas present.

On Monday, Jan. 5, the Orioles opted to claim outfielder Jhonkensy Noel off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians. Just a few weeks back in mid-December, the Guardians placed the power-hitter known as "Big Christmas" on waivers due to a lack of space for him on the 40-man roster. This opportunity will let him start a new chapter in his career that seemed to come to a halt in 2025.

Back when Noel was designated for assignment, the decision came from the acquisition of pitcher Justin Bruihl from the Toronto Blue Jays. However, they then designated him for assignment two weeks ago on Dec. 20, making the entire situation practically a wash.

It seems that the Guardians just cannot seem to make up their minds on what they want to do this offseason.

Noel ending up with Baltimore has an interesting connection. Back in Noel's major league debut, which occurred on June 26, 2024, he homered in his first plate appearance off Orioles right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez at Camden Yards. That game put his heavy-hitting capabilities on full display, drawing looks from opposing pitchers across the league at the way he can change the game in the blink of an eye.

His last moment of such excitement in the navy blue and red came in late 2024 during the ALCS. He crushed a game-tying two-run home run off New York Yankees pitcher Luke Weaver. At the time, the Guardians were trailing and on their last out, needing someone to step up and take over. Noel rose to the occasion and helped them go on to win that game.

But that type of production was far and few between.

To open the 2025 season with the major league team, he was hitting just .140 in 107 at-bats. While he ended up popping that batting average up a few notches to .161 by the end of the season, it's certainly not enough to be convinced he's anywhere close to being an everyday contributor in the majors.

Through 61 games in Triple-A Columbus, though, he looked a lot more like the exciting prospect he's regarded as. He hit .273 with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs for an OPS of .831.

Baltimore is going to have some more work to do in hopes of getting more consistency out of Noel, especially at the major league game, but he's got all the talent in the world if he can put it together. They also signed first baseman Pete Alonso to a five-year deal worth over $150 million, adding two big bats to their roster heading into the 2026 season.

Only time will tell if Noel will end up being a flop, or get a more everyday pop from his bat.