Juan Brito Showcases Power and Consistency in Major League Debut Against Royals

Juan Brito finally got his shot to play in the big leagues.

And the 24-year-old infielder didn't disappoint.

Following an injury to shortstop Gabriel Arias on Monday, April 6, the Cleveland Guardians front office had to place him on the injured list. In a corresponding move, the team decided to promote Brito to the major league roster in replacement, allowing the youngster to get his first taste of action at Progressive Field.

"Yeah, that’s as confident and comfortable as I’ve seen him," Vogt said when reflecting on the 2-1 walk-off win. "You know, three spring trainings now, and he looked ready to go. Great at-bats. I thought he had great at-bats all day, and a couple nice plays in the field, so a really fun day for Juan. What a great debut. A little walk-off win."

In the Tuesday affair against the Royals, Brito looked really solid.

On the fielding side of things, he kept everything simple at second base, making the right throws and not forcing anything. At the plate, he kept himself composed and didn't look too jumpy.

In his first at-bat, he stood in and looked like a seasoned veteran.

He swung at a strike on the far side of the zone, then calmed himself down and laid off two fastballs, one high and one low, bringing the count to 2-1. He then took a low curveball in the dirt to make it 3-1, before swinging at a high fastball at the top of the zone, crushing it into the left field corner.

He had himself a stand-up double and his first big-league hit.

In his second at-bat of the day, he looked a bit excited. He saw the first pitch from Cameron, low and outside of the zone, and swung, flying it out to left field for an out. It wasn't a bad pitch to swing at, but it did strand two Guardians on the base paths.

When he made his way up to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Guardians already had two outs.

He sat in and made the count 2-1, keeping with that keen eye he was showing all day. On the very next pitch, a cutter right down the heart of the plate, Brito clocked a single into left field for his second hit of the day.

He eventually got one more at-bat with the game on the line in the bottom of the ninth, but softly grounded out to short.

Moving Forward

With Gabriel Arias on the injured list for at least 10 days, Brito's successful debut can allow the front office to take a sigh of relief that they made the right choice.

Immediately when Arias was pulled from Monday night's game, social media erupted in calls for the former No. 1 overall selection in 2024, Travis Bazzana, to make his way up to Cleveland. Instead, they trusted that Brito was ready for the challenge, and he delivered.

When asked about the decision before Tuesday's game to go with Brito, Vogt stood firm that he deserved the chance to play in the big leagues.

"There’s always thought, but we’ve been excited about Juan for a long time," Vogt said. "This is about Juan Brito. Travis [Bazzana] is going to help us win a lot of games, but this is Juan Brito’s turn... We know we have the ability to move Juan around the diamond.

"So, how that’s going to unfold, we don’t know. But as for right now, he’s going to play a lot of second base."

In the coming days, Brito will likely spend most of his time at second base, but there's an understanding by the Guardians' coaching staff that he can play various spots if need be. For now, the focus shifts to the series finale on Wednesday, April 8, with a first-pitch at 1:10 p.m. EST.