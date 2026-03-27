Travis Bazzana Discusses Potential 2026 Cleveland Guardians Debut

Is this the year we’ll see Guardians No. 1 prospect Travis Bazzana in Cleveland? He certainly thinks so.

As Bazzana opens the 2026 season in Triple-A with the Columbus Clippers—the same place he ended the 2025 season—he sat down with us to share his thoughts on what’s to come.

How Bazzana spent the offseason

“Last season I finished off the field on the injured list a little bit, so that was unfortunate but I got to go home and rehab my oblique and then spent most of the offseason in Arizona,” Bazzana said. “I was just preparing for the WBC and this season, cleaning up some offensive and defensive things, and trying to get myself ready to play a full season.”

Bazzana played in the World Baseball Classic for Australia as their starting second baseman and leadoff hitter and reflected positively on the experience.

“It was amazing,” he said. “It was four amazing games that meant a lot, really high intensity with a lot of fans so it was definitely a tournament I’ll remember for a long time.”

Priority: Staying on the field

When asked what part of his game he focused on most in the offseason, it wasn’t anything measurable statistically.

“I focused on my body and my physical health really,” he said. “I had a couple injuries last year, and if I’m not out on the field I can’t provide anything on the skill side of things. I'm definitely just trying to prepare for good health and good performance for a long season.”

However, he still put in significant work on the mechanics as well.

“There’s definitely some offensive and defensive things that I worked on,” he said. “But priority one is just to be in a spot physically to be on the field.”

Bazzana’s Guardians debut

When asked if this is the year for his debut with the Cleveland Guardians, he smiled.

“Yeah I’d like to think so,” he said. “Obviously I’ve got to take every day as it comes and just perform and show what I can do at Triple-A, but if I focus on helping the team win and bringing my best energy to the field every day, I’m sure the time will come. I just have to focus on what I’ve got here for now.”

Bazzana and the Columbus Clippers open their season Friday, March 27 against the Iowa Cubs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.