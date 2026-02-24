Predicting Cleveland Guardians 2026 Starting Pitching Rotation

It's that time of year already where the Super Bowl has passed, and the die hard baseball fans are officially out. Looking at the Cleveland Guardians ahead of 2026, a lot hinges on the starting rotation and how strong it will actually be.

The rotation was shaky to say the least early on in 2025. But they bounced back nicely as the summer went along into the fall, as Parker Messick joined the group, Joey Cantillo improved, and Tanner Bibee slowly got back to his 2024 form. With that being said, let's dive into predicting the 2026 starting rotation.

No. 1: Gavin Williams

Williams showed his ace potential in 2025 with a career-best 12-5 record, 3.06 ERA, and 173 strikeouts in 31 starts. The one downside was also his new career-high in walks (83), and homeruns (23). If he can get that control down more and limit the walks, he can even be Cy-Young finalist.

He proved it in his second ever playoff start shutting down the Tigers going six innings pitched, no earned runs, three hits, one walk, and eight strikeouts. With so much potential, you have to consider making a #1 starter change.

No. 2: Tanner Bibee

Bibee is an interesting one who came in as the Opening Day starter in 2025 after earning a contract extension in the off-season leading up. He finished second in AL-ROY voting, big thanks to a 2.98 ERA, and 141 strikeouts. He improved to 187 strikeouts, and got six more starts under his belt. But he gave up nine more home runs, while getting the ERA up to 3.47 which still was solid as a young starter with room to improve.

The negative trends would unfortunately continue last season though with a career-high 182.1 innings pitched, 4.24 ERA, 27 home runs allowed, 54 walks, and 10 batters hit. Give Bibee credit though as he had a strong September going at least six innings, allowing no more than two runs or walks, in each of his four starts, while earning a complete game shutout.

With a nice game in the playoffs as well despite three walks, he could definitely earn the #1 spot again with a strong Spring.

No. 3: Joey Cantillo

It was a weird season for Cantillo who spent a large chunk of the season out of the bullpen, dealing with injuries, and working on things in Triple-A. But once he came back up for good to finish the season as a starter, it was a different story.

The team went 8-5 during his 13 starts, in which he had a 3.21 ERA, 72 strikeouts, and 28 walks. With just four walks total in the final 10 starts, Cantillo did give up seven home runs. But at just 26 years old and when healthy, he has major potential to be a reliable rotation piece.

No. 4: Slade Cecconi

Coming over from the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Josh Naylor trade, Cecconi was a solid addition to the back end of the rotation, especially with losing Luis Ortiz, and the injuries to Cantillo. In 23 starts, he finished with an average 4.30 ERA, 109 strikeouts, 32 walks, and 24 home runs given up.

Cecconi does not have much strikeout potential, but does provide a good 4-5 innings, and proved to be more than average when limiting the long ball. If he ends up not panning out as a starter, you can always use him in the bullpen as an innings eater, but I expect improvement in 2026.

No. 5: Parker Messick

Messick joined the team late in August, but was oddly impressive in just seven starts collecting a 2.72 ERA, 38 strikeouts, while also allowing just six walks, and four home runs.

The second round pick proved he deserves a longer shot at the major league level as he had at least four strikeouts in six of his seven starts, and having six or more three separate times. With a strong Spring, Messick ideally solidifies his spot in the rotation.

HM: Logan Allen

It was hard to leave Allen out of the original Top-5, but with the ability to still be optioned to Columbus, it makes sense to see him lose a spot in the rotation, especially if things don't go well in the Spring.

But he does get a little boost thanks to pitching for team Panama in the World Baseball Classic. You can see things going either way for the fourth year starter, but he may be on a short leash in 2026.