Rhys Hoskins Belts Three Doubles in Career Day Helping Lead Guardians to a Win

Rhys Hoskins was just feeling it.

On Wednesday, April 8, the Cleveland Guardians played host to the Kansas City Royals to cap off the two sides' series. The Guardians and Royals were tied, 1-1, with the Guardians taking Tuesday's matchup. With a head full of steam and momentum surging, Hoskins helped lead the offense to an impressive 16 total hits on the game, which helped pull off a 10-2 victory over the Royals.

Hoskins himself contributed three, all of which were doubles, for a career-best performance.

"Yeah, Rhys is a professional hitter," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said following the three-double performance from Hoskins. "The patience, the lack of chase, the ability to think along with pitches, and the ability to go through the Rolodex of what he sees. A lot of those at-bats, he’s ready to go. Swings at the right pitches. Just having him in the middle of the order really makes the lineup longer.

"He’s getting on base unbelievably. Like a day like today, three doubles, that’s pretty cool."

#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt on Rhys Hoskins' day at the plate:



"Yeah, Rhys is a professional hitter. The patience, the lack of chase, the ability to think along with pitchers, and the ability to go through the Rolodex of what he sees. A lot of those at-bats, he’s ready to… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) April 8, 2026

Since joining the team at the beginning of the 2026 MLB Spring Training window, Hoskins has shown flashes of power and consistency at the plate.

He capped off spring training with three doubles and three home runs in under 40 at-bats, carrying that momentum he built into the start of the regular season. From the season-opening series against the Seattle Mariners to Wednesday's win over the Royals, Hoskins is now up to five doubles in just 27 at-bats.

Back in 2025, while with the Milwaukee Brewers, Hoskins hit just 12 doubles and 12 home runs. Currently, he's on pace to surpass those numbers greatly.

His three doubles knocked on Wednesday are the most by a Guardians third baseman since Sept. 24, 2005, when Ben Broussard achieved the feat in a road matchup against Kansas City.

"Yeah, anytime you get grouped with any other good players, that’s a good thing," Hoskins said. "But yeah, we’ll take the three hard hit balls and try to build off it on Friday."

Hoskins' slashing line has jumped to .259/.394/.444, with him also displaying a good eye at the plate. He's drawn a team-high six walks as well.

Alongside Hoskins, Angel Martínez had a great day offensively.

He went 4-for-5 from the plate, which was a career-best, with four hits and four RBI, including a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was the second grand slam of his career.

"It’s fun for Angel, and he has been working tremendously hard," Vogt said in the postgame press conference. "He worked hard all winter. We saw it in the spring a little bit. He has had limited opportunities versus righties to start the year. But to have a day like that can really gather some momentum for him. It’s just fun to see him go out there and do that. It was a great swing on that Grand Slam.

"I like the other two hits better, to be honest. So he’s been doing a great job for us and [it was] a great day for him."

As long as the Guardians can continue to get consistent hitting from top to bottom in the lineup, they'll continue to put wins on the board. Not everyone is going to pull out three doubles or four hits and a grand slam, but when a team like the Guardians can get each player in the lineup on base in some capacity, it's a great sign moving forward.

With an off day on Thursday, Cleveland will prepare to carry this momentum into a road series against the Atlanta Braves. The two sides will clash first on Friday, April 10, with the first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. EST.