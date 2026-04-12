Stephen Vogt Praises José Ramírez Following Season-best Performance on Saturday

It's not everyday where a player like José Ramírez is towards the bottom of the statistical ladder.

Following a slow start to the 2026 MLB regular season, Ramírez entered Saturday night's game against the Atlanta Braves with a .151 batting average with eight hits, three doubles and one home run on the campaign. He also had two steals and three runs scored.

However, after the Guardians were able to take down the Braves, 6-0, and even the series at one, Ramirez's numbers jumped up quite a bit.

His batting average comes in at a mark of .175, with his hit total in double figures and his home run count up to two now. He also crossed home plate both times he got on base, pushing his run count to five. One of the best parts about his game that seemed to be off to a slower start than normal, his base-stealing abilities, shone as he grabbed two bags and helped put himself in scoring position.

If it weren't for Ramírez's breakout performance, which included a solo shot to kick off the scoring in the first inning of play, there's a likelihood that Cleveland wouldn't have won Saturday's game.

"José is the best player in the game. We know that," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said after the game. "And the base running is probably his best skill. He's such a great hitter, but he's... one of the best base runners in the game. And he's smart, knows the game. Even, you know, he and Angel teaming up for the double steal to get the 2 more insurance runs in scoring position. It's always thinking ahead... even defensively, he made a couple of really nice plays tonight too.

"So you know, José, we always know he's ready to go, and we knew he was close."

Ramirez's only other home run in the 2026 campaign came against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the series, with the Guardians winning that game, 4-1.

While this hasn't been the most productive start to a season for Ramírez, his advanced metrics showed that he was due to finally break through.

His xwOBA is in the 74th percentile at a clip of .354, while his xBA comes in the 70th percentile at a mark of .266. His xSLG is also high, in the 73rd percentile, at .455. Those numbers show that he was making good contact with the ball and should be producing productive hits, but the ball just isn't coming down, instead heading right in the direction of the defense.

With his Whiff% and K% currently on pace to be career highs, Ramírez is showing that he doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon.

As long as he can get a bit luckier and keep up his confidence, he will be able to return to being the Guardians' best player at the plate in due time.