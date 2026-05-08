Don’t Sleep on Braylon Doughty: The High-A Prospect Poised To Be a Big Leaguer

Drafted with the 36th overall selection in the 2024 MLB Draft, Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Braylon Doughty has slowly but surely made a name for himself within the organization.

After posting a 3.48 ERA and striking out over 95 batters in his first season of professional baseball straight out of high school back in 2025, Doughty has shown major signs of growth to begin the 2026 campaign. He has posted a 3.44 ERA across his first five starts, with a WHIP of 1.36 and just north of two walks per nine innings.

Composure and control are his two best attributes. They make his game so difficult to go up against, especially at the lower levels in the minors.

On Thursday, May 7, I got to watch Doughty in person, seeing his talent on full display while the Lake County Captains, the High-A affiliate of the Guardians, took on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Great Lakes Loons.

And Doughty, through some bumps in the road, looked in control.

There wasn't really a moment in the game where things seemed to be moving too fast for him. Even when allowing traffic on the base paths, he stuck to himself and kept challenging hitters.

He finished the game with three hits and three walks allowed, giving up two runs across two innings. However, he did strike out four batters and consistently kept the strike zone tight. He wanted to beat batters by going right at them.

The only reason why he was pulled so early was to keep his arm fresh, as he was initially supposed to pitch two days earlier. A weather postponement moved his start to Thursday, which messes with his days off as a member of the rotation.

Fortunately, that change in days shouldn't become an issue moving forward.

He possesses a five-pitch arsenal, consisting of a fastball, sinker, slider, cutter, changeup and curveball, with his go-to pitch being his fastball.

And what stands out the most is that he was able to build up such a deep and versatile set of pitches quickly. He hadn't decided to become a full-time pitcher until his junior year of high school.

Choosing to begin his professional career immediately after high school, with just about two years of legitimate reps on the mound, was a major decision, especially for a player still developing physically and mentally.

But through the early stages of his career, Doughty looks more and more like someone who believed he was ready for the challenge.

His rise has already caught the attention of prospect evaluators across the organization. Guardians prospect analyst Justin Lada, who is also the host of Locked on Guardians, wrote about his ability to become one of the next big things in Cleveland.

"Doughty might be the best pitching prospect in the system now, when you consider the upside and the performance he delivered this year [2025] and his traits," Lada wrote for Next Year in Cleveland. "Doughty is now all over the place as a breakout and a popular fast riser. His shoulder injury at the end of the year is the only thing that dampens things. But in this system, no pitcher has a higher ceiling right now than Doughty to me, and what he showed this year should reinforce that.

"There’s still a lot of growth ahead for him, too, when you talk about his age and relative pitching experience (not until his junior year of high school)."

The Guardians have built one of baseball’s strongest reputations when it comes to developing pitching, and Doughty may be in the perfect situation to someday work his way up to the big leagues.

He may still be three to four years out from making his major league debut, but Thursday's performance is a reminder of why it's smart to stay optimistic about his future.

If his command stays sharp and confidence continues to grow, Doughty has all the tools in the shed to become another homegrown arm making an impact at Progressive Field.