The Cleveland Guardians have their work cut out for them ahead of the 2026 regular season, entering yet another year after spending minimal money in free agency.

That’s been the theme in Cleveland for quite some time, but it hasn’t stopped them from rallying when it matters most and finding their way into the postseason.

If the Guardians aim for another division title run, they’ll need major production from their offense and pitching staff—especially after losing former All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase and starter Luis Ortiz.

The Cleveland Guardians can’t afford to lose any of their starters—or their young ace Tanner Bibee—at any point this season.

With a rotation relying on unproven arms like Cecconi, Cantillo, and Messick behind him, Bibee’s durability is crucial for staying competitive in the AL Central and contending in the playoffs.

Why Tanner Bibee’s Availability Matters

Bibee enters 2026 as the Guardians' clear No. 1 starter and is already tabbed to start for Cleveland on Opening Day against the Seattle Mariners.

He’s expected to be the workhorse of Cleveland’s starting rotation, and after a strong finish to the 2025 season, he’ll be leaned on heavily to help the Guardians navigate the tough AL Central.

The Guardians' starting rotation isn’t as flashy as it once was but still holds promise if each pitcher can deliver quality starts. Outside of fourth-year righty Gavin Williams, there’s not much starting experience among Slade Cecconi, Joey Cantillo, and Parker Messick.

Cecconi and Messick have limited major league experience, while Cantillo has shown an up-and-down career so far with Cleveland. Cantillo posted a 4.89 ERA in 2024 before improving to a 3.21 ERA in 2025 with a big jump in strikeouts. Cecconi, traded to Cleveland last season, also boosted his strikeouts while logging more starts.

Messick is a name to watch in 2026, mainly due to his limited starting experience. He posted a 2.72 ERA in 2025, and an impressive spring performance helped secure his spot in the rotation. If Bibee aims to make a major impact this season, he’ll need strong contributions from the rest of the staff.

What Is Bibee’s Outlook For 2026

As the unanimous x-factor of Cleveland’s starting rotation, Bibee will need to maintain his high strikeout rate while continuing to mix in his lethal fastball with his tricky slider and changeup duo.

Bibee signed a 5-year, $48 million fully guaranteed contract extension with the Guardians, keeping their ace in Cleveland through 2029 with a club option for 2030.

In 2025, Bibee faced clear struggles with a 4.24 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over the season. He still notched his second-best strikeout total in his young career and closed strong, leading the Guardians into the playoffs.

Bibee’s dominant final stretch of games last season sparked serious discussions about his long-term role with Cleveland. He delivered four standout outings in September that fueled the Guardians' epic division-winning comeback.

His ERA rose to as high as a 1.30 ERA with a 0.76 WHIP, which highlighted his ability to deliver in a high intensity atmosphere with the division title on the line.

With Bibee’s recent rise as their top pitcher, if he continues to show that he can lead this team moving forward, then there’s no reason why Cleveland shouldn’t feel confident in future crucial moments in their pursuit of a championship.