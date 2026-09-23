Parker Messick Delivers, Guards Offense Does Enough and AL Central Hopes Remain Alive

Parker Messick's quest for an American League Rookie of the Year award is still alive.

And so are the Cleveland Guardians' hopes for the AL Central title.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Guardians took down the Boston Red Sox on the road in a difficult matchup, 3-2. The Red Sox, who have been on a roll as of late, gave the Guardians a hard-fought game, with the winning run being scored in the top of the ninth inning,

The Guardians finished with 12 total hits and three runs scored, drawing four walks along the way as well.

"It was another terrific night where we get a ton of traffic, put a ton of pressure on, but just weren't able to get the big hit," manager Stephen Vogt said postgame. "But I just love the way we are making guys work. We are getting on base... and we are goin to come through a lot more often than not."

Starting pitcher Messick gave the Guardians another quality start, pitching through five frames with five strikeouts. He did give up five hits, one walk and one earned run, but it wasn't enough to give the Red Sox room to run.

"Unbelievable. Again, Parker just continues to be consistent," Vogt said. "Didn't have his best stuff or command tonight, but found a way. They made him work. They made him throw a lot of pitches and to go five innings, one run, I mean cant ask for anything more from him and from what he has done for us all year."

On the season, Messick now owns a 6.2 bWAR, 2.55 ERA and 1.042 WHIP with 191 total strikeouts. He has also routinely pitched deep into contests, something that has saved the bullpen multiple times this season.

Messick's count of 183.1 innings pitched are the most by a Cleveland rookie since Charles Nagy pitched 211.1 innings back in 1991. Nagy went on to pitch 14 years in the big leagues and was a three-time All-Star.

Holding a 2-1 advantage after Messick exited, the bullpen would do their job for the most part.

A combination of Tim Herrin, Craig Yoho, Erik Sabrowski and Hunter Gaddis would attempt to hold down the lead, but Gaddis faced some issues.

Sep 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Mickey Gasper (30) hits a home run against Cleveland Guardians pitcher Hunter Gaddis (33) in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the eighth inning, he allowed two hits, one of which was a home run, to allow the Red Sox to tie the game at two. He would work his way out of a runner on second, paving way for a go-ahead run to be scored in the ninth, though.

Fortunately, Erik Miller, who was on the bump for Boston, struggled to find a groove in the top of the ninth.

He plunked Chase DeLauter, before allowing a single to Jo Adell. Then, Nathaniel Lowe belted a ball to deep left field, allowing DeLauter to tag up from third and score.

"He is a professional hitter," Vogt said of Lowe. "You know, he isn't trying to do too much. He is not going up there trying to be a hero, hitting a three-run homer...He continues to just make plays for us. He has been a huge pickup for us and a consistent person."

All-Star closer Cade Smith, who has been on fire as of late, finished off the job with a strong one inning of work, striking out one.

The Guardians will look to continue the momentum on Tuesday, Sept. 23, when they meet the Red Sox again from Fenway Park. The two sides battle at 7:10 p.m. EST.