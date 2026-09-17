Parker Messick Is Making His Rookie of the Year Case Impossible to Ignore

Parker Messick pitched another gem.

And the Cleveland Guardians took first place in the American League Central.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, the Guardians played host to the Chicago White Sox from Progressive Field, capping off a three-game home series with a must-win finale. Through a back-and-forth battle, the Guardians came out on top 6-3 and took the No. 1 spot in the standings.

Helping guide the team to victory was a mix of youngsters Petey Halpin and Messick, both of whom left an impact on the game.

Halpin punched a three-run home run to center field, giving the team the lead in the sixth inning, all while Messick pitched through six.

The potential Cy Young and American League Rookie of the Year candidate gave up seven hits and three earned runs, but didn't walk anyone. He also tacked on a whopping eight strikeouts.

"Like I keep talking about Rookie of the Year, Cy Young," manager Stephen Vogt began after the game. "He needs to be in those conversations. It is real."

And while it would have been nice to have kept a clean sheet, Messick still did his job in guiding the team to a win, mitigating the damage.

On the campaign, Messick has grown to a 5.7 WAR and a 12-9 record while on the bump. He has also posted a 2.57 ERA and 1.037 WHIP across 178.1 innings of work, striking out 186 total batters in the process.

He isn't a true strikeout machine, but he does control outings, making him an incredibly effective pitcher.

When his numbers are compared to the rest of the league, it becomes more obvious why Vogt is so adamant that Messick deserves to be in the discussion for the Cy Young or American League Rookie of the Year award.

He is sixth in wins above replacement across all players and third for pitchers, third in earned run average, fifth in wins, third in walks & hits per innings pitched, fourth in hits allowed per nine innings, 10th in bases on balls, ninth in strikeouts and third in innings pitched.

Sep 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Parker Messick (77) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't just a list of young, inexperienced pitchers either. This is a list of some of baseball's best arms, including the likes of Cam Schlittler, Sonny Gray, Dylan Cease and many others.

While a strong case can be made for Schlittler, mainly due to his 7.1 WAR and remarkable 1.95 ERA, at least in the AL ROTY race, it shouldn't be a question of who the award should go to.

This is Messick's honor.

For a player to only get a few games of major league work last season, then immediately take on a prominent role in the team's starting rotation the next, he not only has to be a good arm, but also have a commanding presence. Messick has both.

With the Guardians also taking back the top spot in the AL Central, Messick has shown that whether the moment is big or small, he delivers.

And by the time winter rolls around, the 25-year-old native of Plant City, Fla., should be relaxing in the sun with a drink of choice in one hand and his ROTY trophy in the other.