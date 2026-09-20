Cade Smith continues to show the Cleveland Guardians just how relied upon he can be.

And with the 2026 regular season coming to a close, he is having a major impact on the team, securing a postseason spot.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, the Guardians took down the Athletics at Progressive Field, 1-0, as the offense produced a relatively quiet showing. Fortunately, seven hits and one walk were enough to secure the win, with starting pitcher Gavin Williams and closer Cade Smith locking down the Athletics.

Williams pitched through seven innings, giving up just three hits and one walk while striking out nine batters. After he exited, reliever Hunter Gaddis struggled, allowing two runners to get in scoring position.

With the game on the line, Smith joined the action for a four-out save.

Across 1.1 innings of work, he struck out two and allowed just one knock, closing out the game for the one-run victory.

"My goodness, it has been so much fun to play in front of these guys," Smith said when reflecting on the final home game of the regular season. "The last couple of weeks have been awesome. We really want to play here in October."

Sunday marked the 13th time this season that the Guardians have relied on Smith to go longer than an inning, and in all but three, the team has gone on to win. He has also pitched in less than a full inning just twice.

In his first full season of being the go-to closer, he has filled Emmanuel Clase's role perfectly.

Across 66 games on the bump, Smith has a 2.03 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, a 6-1 overall record and 39 total saves. He has also totaled 102 strikeouts.

Just a few days ago, during Friday night's 5-3 win, he punched out his 100th batter of the season, becoming just the second player to record 100+ strikeouts in each of their first three seasons in MLB history. The only other player with such numbers is Dick Radatz, who did so from 1962 through 1964 with the Boston Red Sox.

Smith also joined San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller as active MLB relievers with 100+ strikeouts in each of the last three seasons.

Relievers to record 100+ strikeouts in each of their first three seasons, MLB history:



Cade Smith

Dick Radatz



----------------



MLB relievers with 100+ strikeouts in each of the last three seasons:



Cade Smith

Mason Miller — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) September 19, 2026

Continuing to dominate, night in and night out, the Guardians know that with the postseason around the bend, they are getting the best version of their All-Star closer.

Looking to keep the recent hot streak going, the Guardians and Smith return to the diamond on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 6:45 p.m. EST with a matchup against the Boston Red Sox.