These Two Double-A Prospects Are Thriving for the Cleveland Guardians

2026 is the season of the prospects.

At least, for the Cleveland Guardians it is.

From the major league roster sporting polarizing outfielder Chase DeLauter, to the farm system showcasing players like former first overall pick Travis Bazzana, the Guardians have a lot to look forward to for the next couple of campaigns.

And to begin the 2026 minor league campaign, guys are beginning to showcase just how talented the Guardians' minor league system is.

Recently, outfield prospect Alfonsin Rosario left the yard with two home runs in one game, leading the Akron Rubberducks in moon shots to begin the new campaign. Alongside him, infield prospect Ralphy Velazquez, who drew attention for his excellent play at the plate in spring training, also has a homer to begin the year.

Velazquez also currently has the best slashing line and highest OPS of any Rubberduck, with marks of .444/.583/.778 for an OPS of 1.361. He's been great at keeping a keen eye as well, drawing three walks with just two strikeouts.

With Rosario being just 21 years old and Velazquez only 20, it's incredible to see how Cleveland's youngsters shape the organization's future at the big league level.

Rosario's Potential Involvement

There isn't another player on the Rubberducks who has more than one home run yet, making Rosario the No. 1 home run hitter in Double-A for the Guardians.

While that title will likely end up being dropped eventually, it's a good sign for now that he's starting to showcase a bit of power behind his bat. Across his four-year minor league career, he has a total of 41 doubles and 39 home runs.

In just a few years, Rosario will be on pace to make his major league debut, with 2028 or 2029 seemingly like the most favorable campaigns. The 21-year-old had an incredible 2025 season in the Cleveland Guardians' minor league system, slashing .251/.345/.461 for an OPS of .806 and knocking 21 home runs. He had stops at High-A and Double-A, but no matter the level, he maintained consistency.

He has a cannon of a right arm, contributing to the notion that he can be a future right fielder for the big league roster. For now, though, he must continue to climb through the ranks of the minors, with his next stop in Triple-A expected to come by the end of the year.

Velazquez Has the Chance To Make a Big Jump

Out of the pair, Velazquez has the soonest timeline to getting a shot in the major leagues.

And the main reason is because how consistent he's been in his power.

While his bat may waver every once in a while, he has shown a knack for belting the home run ball and getting on base in plus territory. Last season, across time in High-A and Double-A, he was able to knock 28 doubles, nine triples and 22 home runs. That was good enough for 85 RBI and 77 runs scored, showing that he's not just hitting to hit, but rather helping contribute to the scoring.

If he can keep up this pace up, his time in Double-A may be short.

The Guardians don't currently have a first baseman, which is Velazquez's primary position, in Triple-A, and that seems to be a part of the team's long-term plans. They don't want to block his timeline of development. Moving him up to Columbus allows the Guardians to get him ready for whenever a major league call-up feels necessary.

He will also be seasoned a bit by then, rather than getting a call from Double-A and having to make a serious jump practically out of the blue.

In all likelihood, he will probably finish 2026 with the Clippers before getting a chance to prove he deserves a nod to be a part of the 2027 Opening Day roster throughout the offseason and into spring training.