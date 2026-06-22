Quality Start From Slade Cecconi Can't Charge Guardians Past Astros in Series Finale

It is not hard to imagine the Cleveland Guardians are probably missing José Ramírez, Angél Martinez and Chase DeLauter right now.

Scoring more than four runs in a game just once since the trio left for the injured list, the Guardians weren't able to sneak out a series on the road against the Houston Astros.

On Sunday, June 21, the Guardians and Astros met for the series finale of a three-game set, with the home side coming out on top 2-1. In such a low-scoring affair, Cleveland was led by starting pitcher Slade Cecconi, who pitched a strong six innings.

Giving up just six hits and two earned runs, striking out one along the way, Cecconi showed strong command and composure against a power-heavy Astros lineup.

Yordan Alvarez was the one for the Astros who started off the game hot, smacking his 25th home run of the campaign to center field. It came in the bottom of the first inning, just a few pitches into Cecconi's day.

“I watched it back, and I was like, ‘I just threw him a homer, you know? I missed with a really good backdoor cutter, one two, really good pitch up away," Cecconi said when reflecting on Alvarez's shot. "It was a good, I mean, it was good sequence before that. We went cutter up away strike, fast ball up away foul ball, I believe, sinker off to set up the back door cutter. And then after that, if I throw a cutter there again, it has to… we have to be doing the same thing, where it's ball to strike, clip in the zone. If not, we got to go spin below or four seam above there; we can't throw the cutter..

"If I'm going to commit to that cutter, throwing a cutter there, it just, it has to be better execution than that. But obviously, in the moment, I wasn't trying to throw it there, you know. But it can't happen to a guy like that… it's just way too aggressive to a guy that has 20-something homers already.”

Seeing Cecconi step back, recognize what went wrong and then stay composed is exactly the growth you like to see from a 26-year-old. Still attempting to solidify his long-term role in Cleveland's pitching staff, moments like these demonstrate steps in the right direction.

On the year, Cecconi has lowered his ERA to 4.48, while his WHIP is down to 1.40 and batting average against at .278. He is also up to 66 strikeouts with a team-low 27 walks.

He only threw 79 pitches, 49 of which were strikes, but due to the closeness of the scoreline, Cleveland's coaching staff decided to turn to the bullpen to keep things tight.

After Cecconi left, Colin Holderman and Hunter Gaddis both tossed strong relief performances, combining for just one hit allowed with two strikeouts.

Just Four Hits and Two Walks

While it came as no surprise, Cleveland's offense returned back to earth after an incredible Saturday night that saw eight runs scored and two home runs from rookie Travis Bazzana.

Combining for a measly four hits and two walks, the Guardians' lone run was smacked in by Bazzana, who, after a Petey Halpin triple, was brought across home plate on a groundout.

Bazzana and Halpin both finished with one hit, while the two other knocks were from the bats of Kyle Manzardo and Brayan Rocchio. The two walks were from Stuart Fairchild in a pinch-hit moment, while the other was drawn by catcher Patrick Bailey.

Looking for a response and a bit of a bump in production at the plate, the Guardians return to the diamond on Monday, June 22, at 7:40 p.m. EST. The two sides will clash at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.