Race for American League Central Crown Heating Up, Guardians Not Concerned

Before the 2026 campaign began, the thought was that the American League Central was going to be owned by the Detroit Tigers.

Not only had they retained most of their talent from 2025, including two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, but they had also gone out and added a good chunk of external talent.

But while they have fallen flat on their face to begin the year, posting a measly 28-39 record this season, two other overlooked teams have surged in recent weeks. Heading into the middle part of June, the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox are battling for the top spot in the division.

The Guardians are three games above .500, owning a 37-32 mark, and the White Sox aren't far behind. Led by a surplus of youth and a knack for pulling out late-game wins, they are just 0.5 games back with a 35-31 record.

When asked about how the Central has looked this season and if the Guardians feel the pressure of the White Sox, manager Stephen Vogt said that they are aware, but not concerned.

"We know where they are," Vogt said about the White Sox's position in the ladder. "You know, it's gonna be a tough division, we know that. The division always comes down to the last week of the year. We just have to take care of our stuff. We take care of ourselves. We can't control what everybody else does. We were testament to that last year, and, you know, this group is resilient.

"We are really happy with where we are."

And how could you blame him?

Prior to the season, the Guardians were overlooked by both local and national analysts alike. They were expected to take a step back following last year's playoff appearance, mainly due to the lack of offseason moves.

But so far, the combination of subtle signings and breakout rookies has led to them being legitimate contenders. Yes, they need a bit more seasoning and maybe a few additions at this year's deadline, but they have shown time and time again that they are legit.

Vogt went on to say that everyone the Guardians face is a good team, regardless of record. Unlike other sports, in his words, baseball is one where anyone can win on any given day. The game also doesn't truly end until the final out is recorded.

"Every day is hard, it doesn't matter who you play, everybody's good, and we have to take care of ourselves," he said. "We can't worry about, you know, everybody plays the same teams, everybody plays the same amount of games, when you play teams is huge, we know that.

"But as long as we show up and we play our game, and we take care of the things that we can control, it really doesn't matter what time of year or who will play and who won't play."

After playing host to the New York Yankees to begin the week, the Guardians will turn their attention to the Tigers for a weekend series at Progressive Field. With a lot at stake in the Central, this series will serve as a major turning point for either side.

First pitch on Friday, June 12, is slated for 7:10 p.m. EST.