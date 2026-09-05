How Cleveland Guardians Are Proving They Could Be Dangerous in October

The Cleveland Guardians have been making their push for the 2026 MLB playoffs recently and are also making it difficult to count them out with their typical late season magic.

No matter who the competition is, the Guardians continue to find ways to win even when their backs are against the wall. That is what makes Cleveland so dangerous, is they’re never truly out of a game until it's over.

After two huge back-to-back walk off wins against the Detroit Tigers on Friday, the momentum has fully swung in Cleveland’s favor. Now, they’ll look to carry that into their last six series to close out the regular season.

With a young and hungry roster looking to make some noise, the power of friendship can’t be denied for this group. They will do anything it takes to make it difficult to beat them the rest of the way.

Now, with less than a month of regular season baseball left to play, the Guardians are within striking distance of claiming another division title. Here’s how Cleveland has shown they can be a dangerous team once October baseball rolls around.

Clutch hitting has always been their bread and butter, maybe now more than ever

The Guardians have always had some sort of indescribable knack for coming up big in the clutch with hitting and pitching, but their offense is what really gets this team fired up to find ways to win some close games.

Just look at their two games against Detroit on Friday. Both games saw Cleveland losing halfway through the game, only for them to erase that deficit with a few swings of the bat. Brayan Rocchio has been one of their best hitters recently and was responsible for their comeback with a grand slam and a walk off home run.

Then, their first overall pick in Travis Bazzana took a page out of Rocchio’s book by hitting a game-tying home run in their second game of the evening, followed by a walk-off single up the middle. This team is fueled by their young, but most importantly their clutch hitting.

After the Guardians went all in at the trade deadline and added Jo Adell and Nathaniel Lowe to their lineup, it was clear that they knew a few upgrades could be a real difference maker for them late in the season.

Even Steven Kwan has found his groove once again as one of the Guardians’ young stars, playing his brand of baseball, both hitting and in the field.

Add in the power bat of Chase DeLauter and this team has a bright future ahead of them.

Throw in the services of Angel Genao, who’s batting .253 and finding ways to make plays on defense, and this team could be a threat not just this season, but for years to come.