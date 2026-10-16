This Pitcher Has Been the Difference Maker in the ALCS between Guardians and Rays

When Cade Smith is on, he's on.

And throughout the 2026 MLB postseason, Smith has been one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball.

Across seven games, two saves and 9.0 innings of work on the mound, he has a 1.00 ERA and a 0.69 WHIP, all while allowing just two hits and posting 13 strikeouts. The lone run he allowed came back in the American League Division Series, when Chicago White Sox star Miguel Vargas ripped a solo home run in the ninth.

Strikeout leaders among pitchers still in the postseason:



33: Gavin Williams (CLE)

32

31

30

29

28

27

26

25

24

23

22

21

20

19

18

17: Drew Rasmussen (TB)

16

15

14: Parker Messick (CLE), Tarik Skubal (LAD), Blake Snell (LAD)

13: Cade Smith (CLE)

12

11: Jacob Misiorowski (MIL),… pic.twitter.com/1jEvhKGoIm — DraftKings (@DraftKings) October 15, 2026

Fortunately, at that point in the game, the Guardians already had a steep five-run advantage.

On Thursday, Oct. 15, Smith helped guide the Guardians along to a Game 3 win in the AL Championship Series, with the team downing the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 in a close-knit affair. He gunned down the top part of the Rays' lineup.

He entered in the eighth, stranding a runner at third with a strikeout of Yandy Diaz.

“Hats off to him,” Smith said about Diaz's at-bat that spanned 10 pitches. “That was a great at-bat. That's one of the things that makes baseball so exciting is that there are these moments where it's really tooth and nail and the war of attrition.”

Smith then trotted out onto the bump in the ninth and went 1, 2, 3, with a strikeout of superstar third baseman Junior Caminero in the process.

Oct 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Cade Smith (36) and catcher Patrick Bailey (16) celebrate a win against the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith then, cool as can be, simply walked over to catcher Patrick Bailey and dapped him up. Somehow, someway, even in the biggest of moments, he has continued to remain one of baseball's best and most stoic arms.

When reflecting on Smith's four-out clutch performance, starter Gavin Williams, who gunned down nine batters in five innings of work earlier in the game, praised how good the 27-year-old has been this postseason.

“Cade's been nails all year,” starter Gavin Williams said. “We know what he's going to do. We know what to expect from Cade. Honestly, nothing fazes Cade. He shows no emotion, and I love that from him. But he's special in every aspect of his life.”

Williams and Smith received high praise from Rays manager Kevin Cash, as both were the difference makers in the outing.

They combined for 6.1 total innings, just two hits allowed and 11 strikeouts.

"They were excellent," Cash said about both, "... from what I have seen and watched on TV coming into our series, they have been pretty electric. A lot of power from Gavin Williams, sets the tone with the fastball, then goes heavy offspeed. You can go either way with Cade Smith. He is really tough to square up..."

Rays Manager Kevin Cash after the tough game 3 loss 3-2 to Cleveland Thursday afternoon in the #ALCS. Cash also talks about the impact Cade Smith and Gavin Williams had on the Rays hitting today only allowing 3 hits. pic.twitter.com/0hDsDubZiG — Nick Michaels (@nickmichaels89) October 15, 2026

The ALCS is certainly no cakewalk, and although the Rays haven't looked the part just yet, they will be itching to return to winning ways in Games 4 and 5.

Smith will have to be ready to go at any time, especially since he is Cleveland's most trusted arm with a game on the line.

“It's the same every day. He does not waver, he does not change,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “He's diligent... When you stay consistent with your routines, you get consistent performance.”