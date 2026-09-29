Guardians' Trade Deadline Gamble Is About to Get Its Biggest Test: The Postseason

For the first season since 2018, the Cleveland Guardians were major trade-deadline buyers, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

Cleveland won its third straight division title and is set up with a first-round bye in the MLB postseason.

In 2018, Cleveland acquired Brad Hand and Adam Cimber from the San Diego Padres, beefing up their bullpen for a postseason run. Cleveland won the AL Central that year before the Houston Astros swept them in the ALDS.

At the 2026 trade deadline, Cleveland held a 57-56 record. In the final ten-game stretch leading up to the deadline, the Guardians struggled, going 3-7. At the deadline, the Guardians were three games behind the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central.

The Guardians' front office had an answer to the team's mid-season struggles. Cleveland's most impactful deadline transactions sent Jo Adell, Nathaniel Lowe, and Foster Griffin to the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.

#Guardians front office is one of the BEST in all of sports. They don't get the credit they deserve. No one has done MORE with LESS in the last 10 years, than them.



First Terry Francona.

Now Stephen Vogt (3rd division title since becoming manager).



Tremendous all around! 👏 — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) September 27, 2026

Jo Adell has been by far the most impactful addition to the Cleveland lineup. In 48 games with the club, Adell has been a reliable every-day starter in the outfield, slashing .244/.324/.417 and racking up 32 RBIs.

The Guardians' postseason run will be Adell's first October baseball in his seven seasons. In six and a half seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Adell never made the postseason despite being teammates with elite talent, including Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

Jo Adell ties things back up in the 6th#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/VqMRa3jykg — SleeperGuardians (@SleeperGuards) September 27, 2026

Nathaniel Lowe has struggled offensively since joining the Guardians. He has slashed just .226/.275/.376 in 43 games. Notably, he has struck out 29 times.

Foster Griffin has contributed in Cleveland, posting a 3-3 record over nine appearances with a 5.19 ERA. Nathaniel Lowe has earned the majority of the first-base work since being acquired. In 43 games, Lowe has slashed .262/.344/.426 and has launched ten home runs.

The three helped the Guardians build a 24-21 record since the deadline, earning them a division title. Now, the deadline additions will be tested to determine their value as the Guardians' postseason begins on Saturday.

Cleveland #Guardians American League offensive rankings after & prior to when Jo Adell and Nathaniel Lowe played their first game on 8/4/26.



After trade:



1) wRC+

2) OPS

2) fWAR

2) OBP

3) Runs

3) AVG



Prior to trade:



14) wRC+

15) OPS

11) fWAR

12) OBP

14) Runs

14) AVG — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) September 27, 2026

Jo Adell and Nathaniel Lowe are expected to be everyday players in Steven Vogt's lineup during the postseason, although they are expected to contribute in slightly different ways.

Adell will be a power-hitting right-handed bat expected to spark the offense against left-handed pitching. Cleveland has hit .230 against lefties this year. Adell has hit .260 against lefties in his career, a staggering 47 points higher than against righties.

Lowe would provide a more consistent middle-of-the-lineup bat while bringing veteran experience at first base. His bat-and-glove combination should provide stability in the middle of the lineup and on defense, although he has struggled at the plate as the season wrapped up.

Foster Griffin is more of a wildcard in the Guardians' playoff pitching equation. The left-hander could be the third starter rounding out the rotation in the ALDS. Other candidates for the third spot include Tanner Bibee and Joey Cantillo.

Who should pitch in Game 3 for the Guardians?



A. Joey Cantillo (with or without an opener)

B. Tanner Bibee

C. Foster Griffin#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/GQSgvJn9qf — SleeperGuardians (@SleeperGuards) September 29, 2026

If Griffin is not in the starting rotation, he could serve as a bulk reliever, similar to how Slade Ceconni has contributed out of the bullpen. Regardless, Griffin's arm will serve as an important piece in keeping the Guardians in games.