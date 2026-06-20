Tanner Bibee Isn’t Concerned by Recent Changes, Keeps His Head High Amid Turmoil

The Cleveland Guardians knew that this week was going to be tough.

But being without three of the team's top offensive weapons in José Ramírez, Angél Martínez and Chase DeLauter against two top offenses presented a brand new storm for the team to work through.

On Friday, June 19, the Guardians dropped a barn-burner to the Houston Astros, falling 9-3. Losing by six runs, both the offense and the pitching staff struggled. However, where it all began was with starter Tanner Bibee, who gave up four hits, four runs, three earned runs and two walks, giving the Astros a lead they would take in the sixth inning and never give up.

Tanner Bibee (CLE) struck out seven in 5.1 innings with three earned runs allowed pic.twitter.com/pjtpozMETd — Pitcher List Stats (@PitcherListPLV) June 20, 2026

Immediately following the game, Bibee was asked whether any major changes had occurred in his game in recent weeks or not. He said no, but shed light on the fact that he and Patrick Bailey are starting to settle in more.

“No, not really. I mean, I feel like I've had two horrific starts, and I feel like the rest of the time I've been pretty solid, honestly," he said. "But I think some stuff's been clicking a little bit, with like we talked about with the fastballs and stuff, and constantly figuring out the spin and stuff like that. So, I mean, it's been...

"I think me and Pat have gotten to a little groove. I mean, I feel like I don't know what number start this is with him, but we're figuring each other out a little bit, and we kind of have gotten…. I figured out his tendencies on what he wants, and he's good at communicating that, and I hope I'm good at communicating it to him too."

Bailey was acquired by the Guardians back in May from the San Francisco Giants, with the front office sending them prospect pitcher Matt Wilkinson and a 2026 competitive balance pick in return.

The two-time Golden Glove award winner was brought in to help control Cleveland's young, impressionable pitching staff. However, when you make a drastic change, moving on from Bo Naylor, who had been a staple behind home plate for the past few campaigns, there is going to be a growing period and adjustments to be made.

Fortunately, it hasn't seemed like Bibee has blinked much, no matter who has been behind home plate.

Across the last four games, the 27-year-old has thrown a 2.73 ERA with just eight earned runs given up, four of which have been homers. Across that time frame, he is averaging nearly seven innings pitched per contest as well, showcasing longevity that the Guardians' pitching staff needs.

With hiccups in Joey Cantillo and Gavin Williams' games emerging lately, Bibee's composure on the mound has been a positive sign.

As long as he and Bailey continue to settle in, Cleveland's long-term outlook on the mound and behind the plate could make life difficult for the rest of the American League Central for years to come.

For now, the focus is on weathering this difficult stretch, getting Ramírez, Martínez and DeLauter back healthy, and chasing another division crown.