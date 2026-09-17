3 Advantages The Guardians Have Over The White Sox In Division Race

The Guardians steadied themselves and are gaining speed towards the finish line, as they clawed their way to first place in the American Central Division with a win over the Chicago White Sox. They are now leading the division by .5 games for the first time since July 3. There are only nine more games in the regular season; however, the slim lead may not last that long.

The White Sox are playing the Detroit Tigers while the Guardians are on an off day. Should the White Sox win, then the two teams will be tied, with the White Sox holding the tie breaker due to their 7-6 record against the Guardians. So while it felt like the Guardians all but won the division yesterday, it really just meant that they did not lose the division. It is a race to the finish and the Guardians have a few advantages against the White Sox from now until a team crosses the red tape.

Leadership

The Guardians have a slew of veterans that were around for the past two seasons’ playoff runs. Jose Ramirez is one of the most respected players in all of baseball and he will help take pressure off of the rookies during wavering times. Other veterans Stephen Kwan, David Fry, and Austin Hedges are selfless players and will keep the club house under control. The White Sox are a young team with not a lot of experience of playing meaningful September baseball. The team is starting to show cracks evidenced by their 3-7 record in their last ten games and the ninth-inning loss on Tuesday. Pressure will only increase from here and the Guardians are more adept at handling it.

Off Day

Not only is rest important to get key players, Chase DeLauter and Angel Marteniz, back in the lineup, but the Guardians can also adjust their rotation. The White Sox begin a four game series, while the Guardians get to rest. Stephen Vogt can reset his rotation to ensure that ace Parker Messick pitches two more times, including the last game of the season, if need be. Gavin Williams can also be saved for the last series of the season should the season boil down to those three games against the Kansas City Royals. The Guardians’ top of the rotation is better than whoever toes the rubber for the White Sox and they can deploy those pitchers in key games.

Closing Time

Cade Smith has only pitched in three games this past week. Although he pitched more than an inning twice, his pitch count was down. In addition, he gets two days off before the season ends. Smith is tied for second in Major League Baseball in saves and he looks to be getting stronger as he has only allowed two runs in his last 10 appearances and none since August 25. The Guardians can play eight inning games while other teams have to play nine. The White Sox’s back-end bullpen took a hit with the Guardians walking them off on Tuesday.

The White Sox do have the advantage with their easy schedule and their offensive power, but the Guardians present their own strengths as well. In a sprint to the finish, the two teams are neck and neck, and the Guardians are gaining speed.