The Guardians Pitching Staff Finally Has Something They Haven't Had All Season: Rest

It has been nearly six months since the Cleveland Guardians kicked off their 2026 campaign. During the season, the Guardians had just 24 scheduled off days. The action-packed half-year saw the Guardians ' 162-game season climax in their final four series.

Cleveland saw its pitching stretch transparently thin in the final stretch of the year as the Guardians fought for a 3rd straight division title. In the final twelve games, the Guardians' pitchers, starters Parker Messick and Gavin Williams, pitched 14.0 and 15.1 innings, respectively.

The @CleGuardians have the best September record in MLB over the last three years:



51-26

(.662 win %) pic.twitter.com/nkq9jEbRFL — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) September 28, 2026

Out of the bullpen, Hunter Gaddis tossed 6.2 innings, Eric Sabrowski delivered 4.2 innings of work, and Cade Smith contributed with 6.6.

That work did not go without reward, however. Cleveland pitching helped the Guardians win each of their last four series, going 6-3. The Guardians won five of their final nine games by two runs or less as they clinched their third straight division title.

Winning the division has given the Guardians what they've perhaps needed most. It wasn't another champaign shower; it was rest.

When asked about the stress on the pitching staff, Guardians manager Steven Vogt said, "We need the rest. We need to not be using our pitchers every day."

After locking down a division title on September 25th, the Guardians' final game of the year seemed pointless, but they saw it as an opportunity to fine-tune Parker Messick ahead of a playoff run in which he will play a crucial part.

Messick took the mound for 3.0 innings in Cleveland's 3-2 loss to Kansas City where he gave up one run on six hits. However, Messick's stat line didn't matter in the outing. "We didn't want him to go almost two weeks without pitching," said Steven Vogt.

Veteran right-handed pitcher Gavin Williams praised Messick after the game. "To see what he has done has been unbelievable," Williams said. "He's probably never thrown this many innings in his life, and he's still going," he added.

Parker Messick should be the AL Rookie of the Year, but he also has a case for the Cy Young.#GuardsBall | #StandGuard pic.twitter.com/fIkq5hXyuA — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) September 28, 2026

Messick and Williams will be crucial to the Guardians' pitching as Cleveland opens its postseason on Saturday, October 3rd, in Cleveland. Cleveland has yet to announce its starters for the division series, but Messick and Williams are projected to start.

Questions remain about who Cleveland will elect to pitch in game three. Fingers point in one of two directions. Tanner Bibee is a likely choice after his resilience in his final start of the year. Despite giving up three runs in the first inning of that start, Bibee finished with 5 scoreless innings in his six total innings as the Guardians rallied to win 11-5.

The other likely option for Cleveland pitching in game three of the ALDS is a new experiment. It would be a combination of a brief Daniel Espino start followed by a Joey Cantillo bulk-relief performance.

The last two instances of an Espino-Cantillo combination have been seven innings of 3 runs against the Athletics and six innings of no runs against the Red Sox. Espino pitched two innings, allowing three runs, and Cantillo pitched eleven innings, allowing no runs.

Cleveland #Guardians LHP Joey Cantillo has thrown 15 straight scoreless innings since being removed as a starter and becoming the bulk reliever.#GuardsBall — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) September 25, 2026

Cleveland's bullpen will benefit from its hard-earned first-round bye. Cade Smith appeared in seven of the final nine games, earning five well-deserved saves and tying Tampa Bay's Brayan Baker for a league-high 41 saves for the season.

Hunter Gaddis and Eric Sabrowski also took on a workload. In the final nine games, Gaddis appeared in seven, and Sabrowski appeared in five. Both relievers will play a crucial role in later innings for a Guardians bullpen that posted a 2.53 ERA in September, third-best in MLB.

As in years past, Cleveland's postseason success hinges on how the pitching staff can help out an offense that has been inconsistent in the regular season. Cleveland opens its October run on Saturday at home against the winner of the Astros-White Sox wild-card series.