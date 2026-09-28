Guardians' ALDS Rotation Could Be One of the Biggest Questions During Their Bye

The Cleveland Guardians are ready for the 2026 MLB playoffs but will have to wait until this Saturday to play their first game of the ALDS.

After winning the AL Central over the weekend, the Guardians now await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros. That means Cleveland has some time on their hands to fully prepare for either team.

While the week-long break is well earned and much needed, that could also be an issue for Cleveland, as they historically tend to start off slow when coming off a bye week. One position group needs to be as prepared as they possibly can be heading into Saturday’s game one.

Cleveland’s starting rotation has to be as sound as ever in the postseason, especially if they end up facing their divisional foes in the White Sox. That matchup could present problems mainly due to Chicago’s familiarity with Cleveland’s pitching.

Regardless of the scenario, the Guardians rotation must stay fresh and remain focused this week leading up to game one. Here’s how they can stay sharp during their downtime this week.

Live bullpen sessions and warm-up pitching can keep the pitchers fresh

Sep 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams (32) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Athletics at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best thing for Cleveland’s starting rotation of pitchers would be to throw some live bullpen sessions each day without overexerting themselves at all. There’s no reason for them to go out there and throw 30+ pitches, but 10-15 each day could surely help stay loose.

Typically, live bullpen sessions are every other day type of activity to preserve their arms. The Guardians will need their starting rotation to get them through at least five innings during the ALDS, so over working themselves during the week would be a recipe for disaster.

There are two types of bullpen sessions that pitchers can throw, one being a live bullpen session, which usually involves a batter and catcher. The other is a static session, which would only involve the pitcher and catcher.

Not only will this help the starting pitchers, but it could also help their batters.

This Friday, the Guardians rotation will be able to treat it like any other day before a game, especially for their All-Star ace Parker Messick, who will likely start game one to help Cleveland win and go up early in the series.

Aug 24, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick (77) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their pitcher can also take part in other activities on the side such as throwing at targets, or even a simulator that will allow them to work against AI-displayed hitters that will challenge their pitches to see what works, and what might not work.

Conditioning is always important, as pitchers tend to leave the mound to help force outs at first base, while occasionally fielding balls in-play or pop ups. Anything to keep their pitchers healthy and ready to play once the ALDS starts on Saturday.

It’ll be even more important for pitchers like Gavin Williams, Foster Griffin, and Tanner Bibee to stay loose this week, as they’ll each see different amounts of time off before they take the mound. Each of them will play a crucial role in helping the Guardians compete in the playoffs.