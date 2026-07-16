Teammates Rave About Cleveland Guardians All-Star Closer Cade Smith

When the Cleveland Guardians lost All-Star, and likely future Hall of Famer, closer Emmanuel Clase at the end of the 2026 campaign, all eyes were on the rest of the bullpen.

The question was simple: Who would step up and fill his place?

And nearly a year later, Cleveland has fortunately found their answer, and the entire time, it was right under their nose: Cade Smith.

On Tuesday, July 14, the 2026 MLB All-Star Game was held in Philadelphia, Pa., with the Guardians being represented by three players on one of baseball's biggest stages. Each of them was a first-time selection, with most of the headlines being pulled by both Travis Bazzana and Parker Messick, two rookies who had been excellent in the first half of the season.

The third selection for the Guardians was Smith, who has been the Guardians' most consistent reliever in late-game moments.

His selection comes as no surprise when looking at the efficiency he has had on the bump, flashing a 2.84 ERA and 1.11 WHIP, all while holding opposing batters to a .229 batting average against. He has also struck out 63 batters across 44.1 innings pitched.

The one statistic everyone in baseball seems to know, though, of Smith's, is his save count, which sits at a league-leading clip of 28.

Jun 18, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Cade Smith (36) throws a pitch in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Since the first day that I was able to play with him, I knew that he could accomplish whatever he wanted in his career," outfielder Angel Martinez said recently. "Because of how professional he was. Like, it was Low-A, we were still figuring out routines … and from the moment that I first met him, he was really a pro."

That type of respect that Martinez dished out for Smith isn't a new storyline. Ever since he entered Cleveland's system as an undrafted free agent back in 2020, he has consistently received praise for how he carries himself, how hard he works and the type of character he possesses.

And above all, his pitching arsenal is just filthy.

Tossing a nearly triple-digit four-seamer, balanced out with a split-finger and sweeper, makes him practically untouchable.

"The first game he threw, it was just a bunch of heaters and a few split-fingers, like, 'Oh, this guy's unbelievable,'" Fry said. "And it feels like ever since, he hasn't stopped. He's been incredible."

For many, jumping from the eighth inning as a setup to become a team's full-time closer could cause bumps to form, especially as a player begins to realize they are the last stop. If the game ends up lost, it's likely because they couldn't produce a save. If the game ends up with a win being tacked into the column, it's because they did their job.

Jul 10, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges (27) and pitcher Cade Smith (36) celebrate win over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, such pressure never messed with Smith.

When analyzing the way that Smith has grown in his involvement within the club, all while continuing to dominate opposing batters, teammate Erik Sabrowski said that the roots have remained the same.

“...He hasn’t changed one bit," Smith's counterpart lefty reliever said. "It’s the same guy, the same processes, the same routines. Now he just throws in a later inning. Whether he’s coming off a tough outing or coming off a run where he punched out the side, it’s the same guy, it’s the same preparation, it’s the same routines.

"He has the same attack mindset on the mound and he’s just the most consistent human I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The Guardians will look to keep such momentum going from Smith as they head into a tough back-half schedule.

Up next, the navy blue and red will host the Pittsburgh Pirates from Progressive Field on Friday, July 17, beginning a three-game set at 7:10 p.m. EST. The series will run from Friday through Sunday.

And as long as they end up getting Smith on the mound, they'll know that they're in the game.