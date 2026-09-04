This Is Who the Cleveland Guardians Are With One Month Left

The baseball season is a marathon, not a sprint; however, the Cleveland Guardians are treating it like a roller coaster.

The Guardians were riding high after a seven game winning streak, closing the gap in the division and taking over the last wild card spot, but then they returned to their home field where they are five games below .500. The Guardians dropped two of three to both the Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays. Luckily, the Chicago White Sox have not been able to expand the division lead, but the gap is shrinking for the last wild card spot.

The Guardians have as many wins as losses, so who is this team and can they make the playoffs?

Offense

The ups and downs make sense as at least a third of their lineup is composed of rookies. The Guardians are relying on rookies Chase DeLauter, Angel Genao, and Travis Bazzana every day in the lineup. Rookies tend to ebb and flow throughout a season as they are adjusting to major league pitching and the pitching is adjusting to them. Having a third of a lineup being rookies means, on average, a rookie is at the plate every inning of a ball game and it is indicative of the offense as a whole.

The new additions, Jo Addell and Nathaniel Lowe, are used to bat fourth and fifth in the lineup. The Guardians are relying on new players in the club house to protect leader Jose Ramirez in the lineup. While they have been mostly productive, that is a lot of pressure to put on unfamiliar faces when they also may not have had that same role with their previous team. The always consistent Ramirez has not been that this season and they need that production in the middle of the lineup.

Pitching

The pitching staff has not been as great as it has in seasons past. Rookie Parker Messick has been outstanding this season with a 2.46 earned run average. Gavin Williams’ strikeouts this season have been impressive, if not historic.

However, he has shown that if he does not have his A+ stuff, then he can get hit around with a 3.81 earned run average. Tanner Bibee and Joey Cantillo have struggled with walks all season. Foster Griffin has been consistent after his first start with the Guardians,

The bullpen is top heavy with Cade Smith. Due to Williams’ strikeouts and Bibee’s and Cantillo’s walks, they are used more often and early in ball games. When the Guardians have the lead, they have been good, but when they are losing it seems as though the bullpen tends to give up insurance runs to the other team to make the game out of reach.

Defense

Their defense has not been consistent due to all the new faces.

The Guardians' defense has not played together at the major league level, and they are learning how to play with one another on the fly. Individually, they can flash some leather, but collectively there are chemistry issues. This was evidenced by Genao fielding a ball at short stop against the Blue Jays and waiting for Bazzana to get to second base for the force out. Genao hesitated and then air mailed a floater to Bazzana for an error. The error led to a big inning and the Guardians lost. Bazanna made an error in the next game fielding a routine ball for an out at first, which led to runs.

“When you're going through a stretch that's been a little bit tough, you're going to wear it," manager Stephen Vogt said regarding Bazanna's error. The offense is not good enough to overcome defensive errors. The offense is not good enough to overcome defensive errors.

It is already September, so that is who the Guardians are in 2026, an inconsistent, roller coaster of a team.

The highs are high due to the talent, but the lows are low due to the unfamiliarity of the lineup. They play better on the road and hopefully they can exorcise their demons in Cleveland as they play four games against a reeling Detroit Tigers team.

They can still make the playoffs if the talent takes over and the bats can steady themselves. Every day will be a learning opportunity for the youngsters and they still have divisional games to play. They are also chasing a young and inexperienced White Sox team, so the division crown is in reach. The ride has been frustrating, but the Guardians are still on the track.