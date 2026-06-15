Trade Interest in Guardians' Young Catchers Creates Interesting Decision for Team

José Ramírez, Angél Martínez and Chase DeLauter.

Three important pieces of the Cleveland Guardians' major league roster went down with injuries this past weekend. And while each of them has different timelines for a return, the team cannot afford to sit around and wait to see what will happen.

Currently sporting a 39-33 record that places them atop the American League Central standings with the Chicago White Sox, the Guardians must remain competitive with hopes of pursuing a legitimate run in the postseason.

On Friday, June 12, news broke that the front office had a similar mindset, even if they hadn't yet known they were going to be smacked with a few injuries the very next day. In a report dumped out by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Guardians' front office is reportedly fielding calls on catchers Bo Naylor, Cooper Ingle and Kody Huff, all of whom are currently playing in Triple-A.

While Naylor was most recently up with the major league squad just a few weeks ago, Ingle and Huff have quietly been tearing up the minor leagues.

And as long as they can keep up the current pace they are playing at, there are going to be plenty of offers flying the Guardians' way.

Why This Helps

If Cleveland is in the market for making upgrades as the deadline approaches, especially with Ramírez potentially out for five to seven weeks, having valuable prospects allows them to explore the open market.

In seasons past, the team hasn't shopped it's prospects too much, but they've already shown much more flexibility with the farm system this season.

Calling up guys like Chase DeLauter, Juan Brito, Travis Bazzana, Daniel Espino and others shows that they aren't afraid to see what the youngsters can do. This can also allow them to see what each can do and if they fit in the system. If they don't, it makes it much easier to send them off and feel comfortable moving them.

At the major league level, Ingle, Huff and Naylor are each blocked by two-time Golden Glove award winner Patrick Bailey.

With a decent investment in Bailey, unless each in Triple-A adapts to new positions at a relatively quick rate, trading them while their value remains intact is a smart option.

Whether it is adding another impact bat to level out the roster while Ramírez is out, or bringing in extra bullpen help in high-leverage situations, the Guardians have the pieces to make it happen. Few organizations have the depth Cleveland does right now in the minors, and if they want to showcase it, they certainly can in the trade market.

Should and Will the Guardians Actually Trade Any of Them?

Now, that is where things become complicated.

Of the bunch, Naylor is the obvious and easiest option to stomach in a trade. He has shown the major league roster what he can do, at least for now. He's okay behind the plate and okay at it, but doesn't really seem like he can get to a higher level while in Cleveland.

He still has plenty of upside for another organization and is still capable of playing in the big leagues, but the Guardians have somewhat shown that they are jumping ship and going another direction at the position.

Moving on from Huff or Ingle would cause a bit of concern because both have shown that they have high ceilings. Being able to play spots other than catcher on occasion would give the Guardians flexibility, or any other team that acquires them. Trading either would mean parting ways with a potential long-term option at the major league level at a critical position.

Of the two, Huff is the one Cleveland is most likely to be found with moving. He is having a great 2026 campaign, but his ceiling feels lower. He has the tools to be a really productive player on both sides of the field, whereas Ingle's ceiling seems incredibly high. He is off to a scorching-hot start, where his bat gives incredible value.

Ultimately, Cleveland's front office would probably be willing to listen to each if the return makes sense.

With Ramírez's window closing year by year, investing in a young, talented club makes sense if the fit is right. And while other teams in the division have down years, keeping up with the White Sox and chasing another title should be on the table.