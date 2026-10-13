What Parker Messick Needs to Do To Have a Good Start in Game 2 of ALCS

The Cleveland Guardians are relying on their season-long ace Parker Messick to get them two wins away from the World Series.

In his first playoff start, the Guardians needed Messick to be perfect as they got shut out against the Chicago White Sox. But that seems long ago and the offense has flipped the switch in the last four games.

Game 1 starter Foster Griffin pitched through five innings in Game 1, and Messick will have to mirror that to give the Guardians a chance to win. Picking up a win on the road in the first game of the series allows Stephen Vogt to be patient with Messick if there is traffic early in the game.

The last time Messick pitched, he looked anxious and the moment got the better of him.

Now Messick is surrounded by his friends and family, as he is from the Tampa Bay area and he can use the comfort to get into a steady pace and pitch the way he has done all season. He last pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays in July and went six innings with one run.

However, these playoff Rays present a big challenge and will look to touch him up early.

The Rays have two big right-handers at the top of their lineup, and they used their matchups yesterday by scoring two runs in the first inning off of the left-handed Griffin.

Leadoff hitter Yandy Diaz is a .264 hitter against left handed pitching with eight home runs.

He is followed by Jonathan Aranda, and he hits .250 against southpaws. The MVP candidate Junior Caminero is the best of the bunch, hitting .287 with a .917 OPS.

The top of the order presents a challenge for Messick and for him to be successful, he will have to limit their production. After the Rays jumped on Griffin early, the top of the order went quiet and the Rays only scored one more run for the remainder of the game.

The first inning will be very telling for how the start will pan out for Messick.

His best pitch is his changeup and he will have to throw it for strikes. The rookie needs to limit the number of balls he throws and cannot let runners on for free. Caminero injured his shoulder in Game 1, and if he is in the lineup, it is imperative that Messick tests it and makes him swing his way on base.

While staying calm, getting through the top of the order, and limiting walks may seem like a tall ask for any pitcher, Messick has been doing it all year. He does not need to be perfect, as Griffin showed in Game 1, and even five innings of solid pitching helped the bullpen shut down the later innings.

Should Messick locate his changeup and get through the first inning unscathed, then the Guardians will come back to Cleveland up 2-0.