After 162 games, a division win, and two lackluster playoff games, the season is now reliant on the arm of a rookie.

The first two starters, Parker Messick and Gavin Williams, pitched well, but the effort was ultimately not enough as the offense stalled. Daniel Espino becomes the next man up to try and extend this series.

The Guardians’ backs are against the wall, down 0-2 in a best-of-five series. The hard-throwing right-hander was used in late September to open games in the first inning before giving way to the changeup-heavy left-hander, Joey Cantillo.

“I based it on what we have in front of us,” said Stephen Vogt. “He’s done a great job opening. With all the options in the bullpen, I felt like giving the ball to Daniel was the right call."

The pair has had moderate success while deployed this way.

In their last three games, the duo has allowed three runs in 19 combined innings. Cantillo has been particularly impressive by allowing zero runs in 15 innings. Espino had one hiccup against the Oakland Athletics as he allowed three runs in the first inning, but Cantillo helped as he put up zeroes and gave the offense a chance to claw their way to a win.

Espino has already pitched two-thirds of an inning against the White Sox in the postseason and gave up one hit with no runs. He will rely on his 98.8 mile per hour fastball to blow by Chicago’s top of the lineup. His biggest challenge to start the game will be to get Miguel Vargas out. The right-hander is the White Sox's best hitter and Espino will have to take advantage of the right-on-right matchup before handing the ball off.

In the second inning, they can use the left-handed Cantillo to face the power-hitting lefty Munetaka Murakami. This will hopefully give the Guardians’ offense at least two innings to find a way to score. The Guardians need to play in front of a potential close-out game and using Espino will provide their best matchup for Vargas.

The other options to start were veteran Tanner Bibee and left-hander Foster Griffin. Bibee may be better used in the case of a short hook with Espino or Cantillo. Although he has playoff experience, he has had trouble giving up walks and the long ball this season, in which the White Sox have excelled. Griffin has not been consistent enough to rely on keeping the season alive.

Though Espino is named the starting pitcher, it will not be a traditional start. The White Sox have stymied the Guardians’ offense by using this same pitching strategy. Now the rookie has a chance to give the White Sox a taste of their own medicine to extend the Guardians season.

Should the Guardians win, then they have Messick and Williams rearing to go to help them advance. But their mantra has to be one game at a time and Espino becomes their most important starter in a must-win game.