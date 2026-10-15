Winners and Losers from the Guardians Pivotal Win in Game 3

The Cleveland Guardians defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in a pivotal Game 3 of the American League Central, rallying down a run to come back and win 3-2.

The game was an offensive struggle for both teams, but the Guardians are now only two games away from a World Series appearance.

Here are the winners and losers from Game 3:

Winner: Gavin Williams

Williams retired the first nine hitters of the game and utilized his knucklecurve more than his electric fastball. He gave up two runs in five innings, but the offense bailed him out of the loss. He only threw 70 pitches, but Stephen Vogt pulled him when the Rays' top of the order came up for a third time.

He kept the team in the game and, outside of a double to Yandy Diaz and a triple to Chandler Simpson, he was sensational. Williams had nine strikeouts in five innings against the team with the least amount of strikeouts in the league.

José Ramírez: Winner

Ramirez came back with vengeance after a costly error in Game 2. He went two for three with a walk and was causing havoc on the bases. Ramirez got thrown out on a steal attempt in the first inning, but that did not stop him as he successfully stole a base in the third inning.

Runners in Scoring Position: Loser

The Guardians went 0-4 with runners in scoring position. They failed to get runners home and the offense has been feast or famine this postseason.

They have shown that they have the capability of stringing together hits, but the inconsistency is something to be concerned about.

Petey Halpin: Winner

Speedy Petey proved he is more than just fast as he blasted the game-winning two-run home run in the fifth inning. Halpin's bat flip was almost as majestic as the home run. He replaced Angel Martinez in the lineup and has done nothing but hit in every game he has played. Halpin may be the unexpected contribution the Guardians need to advance.

Griffin Jax: Loser

Jax started the game by weaving and bobbing his way through traffic on the base path. He gave up an early run, but settled down and stranded a handful of runners.

The offense then gave him the lead, but he could not hang on and Halpin took him deep to lose the lead. He went four innings before giving way to the bullpen.

Daniel Espino: Winner

For the second time in the series Espino was tasked with coming in and pitching to the top of the order. After the Guardians took the lead in the fifth inning, Espino came in and retired the side in order. He struck out Diaz and Caminero before turning the ball over to the back of the bullpen.

The Rays Big Hitters: Loser

The top of the order went 1-12 in the game. The Rays cannot sustain winning with their best hitters getting shut down.

They came up multiple times in big moments and failed to come through.

Stephen Kwan: Loser

The leadoff hitter did not set the table for the middle of the order by failing to reach base. Kwan has not been the hitter he was in the second half of the season so far this postseason.

He also misread a rope off the bat of Diaz, leading to a double and the Rays’ first run.

The Bullpens: Winner

The bullpens for both teams pitched shutouts, and the score did not change after the fifth inning. Both teams came through on the mound during big at-bats.

Both units will decide how the series ends.

Everyone feels like a winner in Cleveland as two games remain between them and the American League pennant.