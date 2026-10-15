The Cleveland Guardians are still dancing.

And after what was a very taxing, injury-riddled regular season for many players on the roster, including veterans like José Ramírez and Shawn Armstrong, many questioned what the postseason would look like for both.

Fortunately, not only for the Guardians' ability to keep finding success, but also for their own personal confidence, they have been among the team's most valuable players.

And to think, way back in the mid-2010s, Ramírez and Armstrong were playing together, attempting to establish their careers with a surging Indians squad. Now, 10 years removed, and with a few stops along the way for Armstrong, they are back in the ALCS together.

"He's the same guy," Armstrong said when asked about the difference between Ramírez back in the 2010s and him now. "I remember we had an off day in Akron... I went to watch him and was like, 'Who is this Jose guy?' The guy goes 4-for-4 with three homers... The guy just loves ball, man. But at the same time... he loves Cleveland."

Apr 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges (27) and relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong (43) celebrate after a victory over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Armstrong is doing his job so far, as through four appearances and 5.1 innings of work, he has allowed just one hit, all while striking out a whopping five batters. He owns a 0.00 ERA and a 0.19 WHIP, with a 0.63 batting average against to complement his game.

That type of dominant play on the mound is exactly what he and the rest of the team have been trying to give Ramírez, especially as his path to a World Series title continues to be walked down.

And the crazy part is, Armstrong's season was nearly over back in late July.

He suffered a moderate-to-high-grade left calf strain back on July 24, an injury that occurred on a routine play where he was backing up home plate.

Shawn Armstrong’s postseason performance so far cannot be understated:



3.2 Innings Pitched

11 Batters Faced

40 Pitches Thrown

4 Inherited Runners (1 Scored)



0 Hits Allowed

0 Walks Allowed

0 Runs Allowed

0 Hit Batters

4 Strikeouts #StandGuard — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) October 9, 2026

Seeing him not just return to continue being a leader in the clubhouse, but also bring reliable play to the mound has been huge for Cleveland.

"I think you guys could read the room and look at my face after that [the injury]; I kind of knew it was over," he said before Thursday's game. "...But like I have said it time and time again, hats off to the medical staff on what they did behind the scenes..."

The 36-year-old veteran reliever went on to say that this team, from the front office to the players, has given him so much confidence and energy to succeed under the bright lights of the postseason.

He said that he raves about the Guardians to those who ask about the culture and clubhouse energy.

"I actually got asked that from another coach from another organization," he said when asked about the youth that Cleveland has and how they have adapted to the postseason. "The best way that I can put this team is homegrown. What I mean by that is, what brought me back here [signing in the offseason] from a front office standpoint, a medical standpoint, a coaching standpoint is: one vision.

"That whole vision is whether you are in rookie ball or the big leagues, is what they can do to make the best version of you."

Jun 8, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shawn Armstrong (43) throws a pitch during the tenth inning against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Armstrong highlighted Angel Genao's quick start to success, going 4-for-4 in his first game in the big leagues, to smacking his first home run just a few days later. He also spoke about Travis Bazzana, who has been a rock in Cleveland's infield all season long.

"There is no question. There is no lapse," he continued. "You look around; everyone knows what they are doing."

The Guardians, from top to bottom, have put themselves in a position to succeed. Like Armstrong mentioned, through changes and promotions, injuries and bumps in the road, players have been ready to answer the next question put in front of them.

Now, it is up to Armstrong and the guys on the field to get the job done and punch a ticket to the World Series.

Fortunately, they are just a few wins away from doing just that.