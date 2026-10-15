Guardians vs. Rays Game 4 & 5 ALCS: Weather Updates, How To Watch and More

This article will be updated as information is provided on Games 4 and 5 of the 2026 American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays. As of Thursday, Oct. 15, in the late afternoon, no notice has been provided on a potential postponement or change of schedule.

The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays are matching up against one another for a highly competitive American League Championship Series.

Through games 1 and 2, the Guardians and Rays are all tied up.

While the first two games of the ALCS were played in St. Petersburg, Fla., at Tropicana Field, Games 3, 4 and 5 will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, at Progressive Field.

Due to questionable weather, Game 3 was moved up from 6:00 p.m. EST to 1:00 p.m. EST. Games 4 and 5 are currently being discussed behind the scenes by MLB executives, with no official decision made on whether they will be moved just yet.

Cleveland is expected to be hit with a lot of rain Friday, Oct. 16.

This thread will have all information surrounding the ALCS Games 3, 4 and 5, with weather updates, how to watch, time changes, lineups and more.

ALCS Games 1, 2 and 3 Between Guardians and Rays

Oct 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Daniel Espino (41) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in game three of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game 1 was taken by the Guardians on the road from Tropicana Field, 7-3, before the Rays bounced back and took Game 2, 3-1.

The offense has been a major concern for the Guardians all season long, and while they didn't necessarily go completely quiet back in Game 2, they were shut down by the Rays' pitching staff.

The Guardians' pitching has been a bright spot this season, and while it has had its rough moments in the postseason, they have done a good job at least controlling outings. The team is starting Gavin Williams in Game 3, hoping to return to winning ways and take a one-game lead.

From Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, Game 3 is going on as of Thursday, Oct. 15.

Weather Updates For Guardians vs Rays

Oct 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians fans react during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thursday's game from Progressive Field was moved from 6:00 p.m. EST to 1:00 p.m. EST, due to concerns about rain in Cleveland.

Games 4 and 5 are also potentially set to be moved around, with rain expected on Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17.

So far, no official word has been made about what the decision will be. However, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt did say that things weren't looking good before Thursday's game.

“I have not heard an update other than it does not look good for tomorrow," he said to media members in attendance. "So I know MLB and weather and everybody's working through that... We're worried about today's game, and we'll find out the weather when we do.”

How To Watch/Listen Guardians vs Rays ALCS

Oct 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls (6) catches Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) stealing second base during the fifth inningin game three of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ALCS can be watched on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and DIRECTV. It can also be watched on HBO Max, TBS and the TruTV app. It is also available on MLB.TV with a subscription.

Radio coverage is provided through both the Cleveland Guardians Radio Network, WTAM 1100 and WMMS 100.7, and the Tampa Bay Rays Radio Network, 95.7 WDAE.

To buy tickets for the outings in Cleveland, go to mlb.com/guardians/tickets/postseason.

Lineups for Guardians and Rays in ALCS Games 3, 4 and 5

Oct 13, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) and outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. (25) celebrate a win against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game 3

Guardians:

LF Steven Kwan

3B José Ramírez

RF Chase DeLauter

DH Jo Adell

1B Nathaniel Lowe

2B Travis Bazzana

C Patrick Bailey

CF Petey Halpin

SS Brayan Rocchio



SP: Gavin Williams

Rays:

DH Yandy Diaz

1B Jonathan Aranda

3B Junior Caminero

RF Victor Mesa Jr.

LF Chandler Simpson

C Liam Hicks

CF Jonny DeLuca

2B Richie Palacios

SS Taylor Walls



SP: Griffin Jax

Game 4

To Be Determined

Game 5

To Be Determined