Guardians Farm Report: Jones Goes Deep, Drives In Four In Clippers Route

Six of the seven Cleveland Guardians minor league teams were in action Wednesday with the Arizona Complex League club having the day off.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

The Clippers offense was firing on all cylinders Wednesday against the Cubs as they put up 16 runs on 19 hits and 12 walks.

Out of the teams 19 hits only one would go over the fence that belonged to right fielder Nolan Jones. Jones would drive in four runs in the game on three hits including his second home run in the season in the sixth inning. He is now hitting .314 on the season with a .924 OPS through his first 18 games.

Bo Naylor would have his best day at the plate since being promoted from Akron reaching base five times on three hits and two walks including two doubles and two runs batted in.

Clippers Tyler Freeman would pick up four hits in the game driving in three runs. Freeman also reached base twice on errors along as a walk as he would get on base all seven plate appearances in the contest.

Columbus would employ a bullpen by committee game with no set starter. Seven Clippers pitchers would hold Iowa to three runs as reliever Nic Enright would pick up the win throwing two scoreless innings striking out a pair.

Columbus improves to 42-32 on the season with the win.

Top Performers:

Nolan Jones 3-5 2R HR 4RBI BB

Bo Naylor 3-4 2R 2(2B) 2RBI 2BB

Tyler Freeman 4-6 R 3RBI BB

Jose Fermin 2-4 3R 2RBI 2BB

Trenton Brooks 2-5 2R RBI BB

Will Benson 2-6 2R RBI BB

Nic Enright 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (W)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron first baseman Micah Pries would continue his offensive onslaught on Wednesday night. Pries would collect three hits on the night including a three-run home run in the third inning. Pries extended his hitting streak to eight straight games. He is hitting .452 with four home runs and 14 RBI's during the streak.

The Ducks would get another strong start out of left-hander Joey Cantillo. The only thing that would stop Cantillo was his pitch count. Cantillo struck out nine for the third time on the season and would allow just one earned run over four and two thirds' innings. He lowered his ERA to 2.03 on the year.

The win moves Akron to 41-30 on the season.

Top Performers:

Micah Pries 3-4 2R HR 3RBI

Jose Tena 0-2 R RBI BB

Brayan Rocchio 1-5 R

George Valera 1-5

Joey Cantillo 4.2(IP) 6H 2R 1ER 1BB 9SO

Robert Broom 1.1(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO (W)

Randy Labaut 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

High-A Lake County Captains

Pitching need not apply in this slugfest as both teams would combine for 24 runs on 30 hits including 18 of them by the Captains.

Lake County would hit three home runs against Lansing the first coming on a solo home run by Aaron Bracho. The home run by Bracho was his third of the season and would tie the game up at 6-to-6 in the third inning.

Still in the third inning with a runner on Lake County third baseman Angel Martinez would give the Captains a 8-to-6 lead with a two run home run. For Martinez it was his fifth big fly of the season. He currently leads the team with a .843 OPS on the year.

Later in the game with Lake County up 12-to-9 now left fielder Connor Kokx would put the nail in the coffin hitting the teams third home run of the game. Kokx two run shot was his fourth hit of the game and his third home run over his last four games. Kokx has been red hot of late extending his hitting streak to five straight.

Captains pitcher Alaska Abney would pick up the win pitching two scoreless innings of relief while striking out three on the night. Lake County would improve to 38-33 on the season with the victory.

Top Performers:

Connor Kokx 4-5 2R HR 3RBI SB

Angel Martinez 2-4 3R HR 2RBI BB

Aaron Bracho 1-1 R HR 3RBI BB

Milan Tolentino 3-4 3R 2(2B) BB SB

Petey Halpin 2-5 2R 2B 2RBI

Mike Amditis 3-5 R 2RBI

Alaska Abney 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO (W)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

The Hillcats were down 4-to-0 and being no-hit until the sixth inning when right fielder Jordan Brown would finally break through with the teams first base hit. Center fielder Jorge Burgos would extend his hitting streak to 14 straight games on a base hit putting runners on the corners but Lynchburg would fail to push a run across.

Salem would two more runs in the ninth inning taking a commanding 6-ot-0 lead. Lynchburg try to mount a comeback in the bottom half of the inning plating three runs including a RBI double from Burgos for his second hit of the game. The Red Sox would put an end to the rally and win by the final of 6-to-3.

Hillcats starter Jack Leftwich who had been untouchable of late was finally touched up a bit allowing four runs on nine hits over his five and a third innings pitched.

Lynchburg falls to 38-33 on the season with the loss.

Top Performers:

Jorge Burgos 2-4 R 2B RBI

Dayan Frias 1-4 R RBI

Victor Planchart 1-4 RBI

Yordys Valdes 1-4 R

Isaiah Greene 1-3 BB

Jack Leftwich 5.1(IP) 9H 4R 4ER 1BB 5SO

Brauny Munoz 2.2(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 2BB 0SO

Dominican Complex League Guardians (Red)

The DSL Guardians (Red) squad wouldn't have much go right dropping their latest game to the Yankees. Right hander Jogly Garcia would be a bright spot making his professional debut starting the game. Garcia struck out four batters and allowed just one run on two hits over his three and two thirds innings pitched.

The loss drops the Guardians (Red) team to 7-12 on the year.

Top Performers:

Emerson Purroy 1-4 RBI

Kevin Rivas 2-4 SB

Miguel Lopez 2-4

Victor Izturis 1-3

Jogly Garcia 3.2(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 3BB 4SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

Evelio Hernandez would strike out five over three scoreless innings in his best start of the year for the Guardians (Blue) team in his first professional season.

The Guardians would get RBI's in the contest by Samuel Parra and Reyden Hidalgo but the two runs would not be enough losing by a final of 3-to-2. The loss dropped their record to 10-9 on the year.

Top Performers:

Samuel Parra 1-3 R 2B RBI BB

Reyden Hidalgo 2-4 2B RBI

Jhoan Gomez 1-2 BB

Gueile Borrome 0-3 R BB

AlbertoMendez 1-4

Evelio Hernandez 3.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 2BB 5SO

Yonaiker Garcia 2.2(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 1BB 6SO

