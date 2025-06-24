Guardians' Potential Jose Ramirez Trade Would be Very Complicated
The Cleveland Guardians have not exactly been playing their best baseball in recent weeks, and even though they are still front and center in the American League Wild Card hunt, many are wondering if the Guardians will be sellers by the MLB trade deadline.
Given Cleveland's history, it would not be the least bit surprising if the Guardians decided to sell off some pieces, and some have even suggested that they could consider moving Jose Ramirez.
Would Cleveland really go that far, though? Honestly, nothing would be shocking when it comes to the Guardians, but we also have to be realistic: pulling off a Ramirez trade would be exceedingly difficult.
Why? Well, first and foremost, the six-time All-Star has a no-trade clause, so he can simply shoot down any trade Cleveland tries to make. Now, if it gets to a point where the Guardians obviously want him out, Ramirez would likely waive the clause in certain instances, but even then, he can dictate where he goes.
Second, how would Cleveland gauge his value? Ramirez is one of the best players in baseball and is a true five-tool talent. Not only that, but he is under team control through 2028 on an incredibly affordable contract, so you would think the return in a potential trade should be through the roof.
Here's the catch, though: Ramirez is 32 years old. He turns 33 in September. While he has shown no signs of decline this season with his .910 OPS, it stands to reason that a downtick could be on the not-so-distant horizon, and we have already kind of started to see it defensively.
Ramirez's age could make some clubs rather hesitant to part with a boatload of prospects for him. Take the New York Yankees, for example. Should Ramirez hit the trade block, the Yankees would comprise one of his top destinations, but New York is well known for being very stingy with its prospects, especially when it comes to aging players.
Finally, the Guardians do have to keep the fan base in mind here. While an MLB front office must generally operate independently of fan desires, this is one case in which Cleveland's organization needs to be very careful.
Ramirez is a cult hero in the city and has spent his entire career with the Guardians' franchise ever since signing as an international free agent back in 2009. He is now in his 13th big-league season and has long been the face of the team.
Cleveland doesn't typically have lifer players like this. Ramirez is very rare, and he's also really good. He has finished within the top five of AL MVP voting five times and is well on his way to a seventh All-Star appearance and possibly a sixth Silver Slugger award.
Guardians fans may very well revolt if the club decided to move him by July 31, so that is absolutely something Chris Antonetti and the rest of the front office must consider.
Realistically speaking, the chances of Cleveland actually trading Ramirez this season seem very slim, so the Guardians faithful can relax. At least for now.
