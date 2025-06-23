Insider Reveals 3 Major Trades the Cleveland Guardians Could Make
The Cleveland Guardians are caught between a rock and a hard place between now and the MLB trade deadline. They are firmly in the American League Wild Card race, but they have gone just 10-15 since getting off to a 29-22 start.
It seems pretty evident that the Guardians have tons of holes up and down their roster, and it will be exceedingly difficult for this notoriously frugal Cleveland franchise to patch all of them up before July 31. Does that mean the Guardians could sell off some pieces?
Cleveland talk show host Bruce Drennan thinks so, revealing that the Guardians could trade closer Emmanuel Clase, first baseman Carlos Santana and outfielder Lane Thomas could all be dealt by the trade deadline in order to prepare for 2026.
The Guardians added Thomas at last year's deadline and signed Santana in free agency to replace Josh Naylor, who was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
If Cleveland does, in fact, decide to become a seller, Clase's name would almost certainly surface in trade talks. He has rebounded quite nicely after a brutal start to the season, and under club control through 2028 and a wildly team-friendly contract.
Meanwhile, Thomas is slated to hit free agency next winter, so it would make sense for the Guardians to move him, especially with Cleveland having numerous young outfielders — including Chase DeLauter — ready to hit the big leagues.
Santana was signed to a one-year deal, also making him a very viable trade candidate should Cleveland throw in the towel on the 2025 campaign.
