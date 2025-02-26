Guardians Executive Explains Chase DeLauter's Spring Build Up
Nearly every position player in the Cleveland Guardians' major league camp has seen action through the first four spring training games.
However, one player who could have a massive impact on the Guardians in 2025 has yet to see the field in a Cactus League game.
That player is Cleveland's second-ranked prospect, Chase DeLauter.
So, where has DeLauter been? Why hasn't he played in a game yet?
Chris Antonetti, Guardians President of Baseball Operations, recently discussed the elite prospect's build-up and hinted at when he could play in his first spring training game.
"He's been on the field now doing activities, but in games, hopefully at some point in the next week. But, we'll be deliberate with that and take our cues from the medical team on that on the best way to build him up," said Antonetti during a recent media availability.
DeLauter might be Cleveland's best option in right field right now. There's a good chance he could make his MLB debut in 2024 if it wasn't for two separate injuries that limited him to just 39 minor league games.
Injuries have always been DeLauter's main drawback.
Antonetti went on to say that DeLauter's absence in spring training games so far is all about the best way for him to ramp up and play a full season.
"With Chase, we're not solving for any artificial timeline of Opening Day or anything like that. We're trying to build a foundation so he can have a healthy and productive season, and that's kind of the guiding principle that we've used when thinking about his build-up," continued the Guardians executive.
DeLauter is one of the most exciting players on the Guardians' 40-man roster. He could be one of the most impactful players in 2025, but that all starts with his health, which starts right now, in February.
