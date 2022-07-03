Guardians Farm Report: Rocchio And Noel Power Akron To Comeback Win

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

All seven Cleveland Guardians minor league teams were in action Saturday including a doubleheader for Lake County.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

The Clippers and Cubs were all knotted up at 5-to-5 at the end of regulation. Columbus would plate five runs in the top of the 10th inning with the big blow coming off the bat of third baseman David Fry's 12th home run of the season a grand slam.

Clippers catcher Bo Naylor reached base four more times on Saturday one night after reaching base five times on Friday.

Naylor over his last four games is hitting .563 with a .682 OBP reaching base 15 times during that span.

Starter Peyton Battenfield did allow nine hits but only gave up two earned runs over six innings while he struck out a season high seven batters in the game.

Columbus improves to 45-32 with the win.

Top Performers:

Bo Naylor 3-4 3R 2B BB SB

Will Brennan 1-4 2R BB 2SB

David Fry 1-5 R HR 4RBI

Mitchell Tolman 2-5 3RBI

Bobby Bradley 1-3 R 2RBI

Alex Call 1-3 2R BB

Peyton Battenfield 6.0(IP) 9H 3R 2ER 1BB 7SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Guardians 21-year-old shortstop prospect Brayan Rocchio played hero twice on Saturday.

With the RubberDucks down to their final out in the ninth inning Rocchio would come through with a clutch double scoring Jose Tena from second base to tie the game up at 6-to-6 and send the game into extra innings.

The game would remain tied at six runs apiece until the 12th inning when that man Rocchio would break up the deadlock with his seventh home run of the season a two-run shot giving Akron an 8-to-6 lead.

Just two batters later with a man on Jhonkensy Noel would blast his second home run of the game putting the Ducks up 10-to-6 over Erie.

For Noel it was his second straight multi-homerun game giving him five long balls now over his first six games played since being promoted to Akron. Noel on the season has now hit 24 home runs which leads all minor league baseball.

Erie would make it close in the bottom of the 12th, but Akron was able to hold on and earn the win. The RubberDucks improve to 42-31 with the victory.

Top Performers:

Brayan Rocchio 3-6 R 2(2B) HR 3RBI

Jhonkensy Noel 2-5 2R 2HR 3RBI BB

Jose Tena 2-6 3R 2B 2RBI

George Valera 1-5 R RBI BB

Daniel Schneemann 2-6 R

Micah Pries 1-4 2BB

Eli Lingos 1.1(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County would shutout Lansing in game one of Saturday's doubleheader behind starting pitcher Rodney Boone who would go the distance throwing a complete game. Boone would just allow three hits over his seven innings of work striking out seven Lugnuts in the contest.

On offense Alexfri Planez would extend his hitting streak to 15 straight games on a pair of doubles and drive in two-runs for the Captains.

Korey Holland would hit the only homerun of the game his fourth home run of the season for Lake County.

Top Performers:

Korey Holland 2-3 2R HR RBI

Alexfri Planez 2-4 R 2(2B) 2RBI

Petey Halpin 1-3 2R 2B RBI

Joe Naranjo 1-2 R RBI 2BB

Johnathan Rodriguez 1-4 2RBI

Rodney Boone 7.0(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 2BB 7SO (W)

The Lugnuts would take game two splitting the doubleheader dropping the Captains record to 39-34 on the season.

Johnathan Rodriguez would extend his hitting streak to 10 straight games for Lake County on his ninth double of the season. Over the 10 games Rodriguez is hitting .359 with eight extra base hits including four home runs.

Captains starter Doug Nikhazy would take the loss allowing four runs over five and a third innings of work.

Top Performers:

Petey Halpin 2-3 RBI BB

Johnathan Rodriguez 1-3 R 2B BB

Quentin Holmes 1-3 RBI

Milan Tolentino 1-4 R

Angel Martinez 2-4

Doug Nikhazy 5.1(IP) 5H 4R 4ER 1BB 5SO

Zach Hart 1.2(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 0SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

The Hillcats dropped their third straight game to the Red Sox on Saturday as Salem's offense would once again take it to Lynchburg.

Lynchburg's Yordys Valdes would drive in all three runs for the Hillcats on the day including an inside-the-park two-run home run in the eighth inning. For Valdes it was his second homerun on the season.

The loss drops Lynchburg to 38-36 on the year.

Top Performers:

Yordys Valdes 2-4 R HR 3RBI

Joe Donovan 1-3 R

Will Bartlett 1-4 2B

Jake Fox 0-3 R BB SB

Dayan Frias 1-3

Luis Durango 1-3

Hugo Villalobos 2.1(IP) 4H 1R 1ER 1BB 3SO

Arizona Complex League Guardians

ACL Guardians starter Ryan Webb would strikeout five over three and a third innings of work allowing just one earned run. Webb continues to build up arm strength out in Arizona coming back from TJ surgery.

On offense the ACL Guardians would score three runs on just two hits in the game off Reds pitchers. One of those hits would come off the bat of Jose Devers on an RBI double in the fifth inning. Devers with the hit extends his hitting streak to five straight games.

The win moves the ACL Guardians to 12-8 on the year.

Top Performers:

Jose Devers 1-3 R 2B RBI

Simon Rodriguez 1-3 R SB

Ryan Webb 3.1(IP) 5H 2R 1ER 1BB 5SO

Darlin Noboa 1.2(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO

Victor Soteldo 1.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (SV)

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

The DSL Guardians (Blue) squad falls to 11-11 on the season after Saturday's shutout loss to the DSL White Sox.

DSL Guardians starting pitcher Frederic Garcia would pitch well striking out a season high seven batters over five innings allowing just two runs.

On offense left fielder Reyden Hidalgo would collect three hits in his four at bats to lead the team.

Top Performers:

Reyden Hidalgo 3-4

Jesus Montilla 1-3 BB

David Leon 1-4 3B

Nomar Velasquez 1-4

Carlos Gutierrez 1-4

Freddy Garcia 5.0(IP) 3H 2R 2ER 0BB 7SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

Outfielder Christopher Espinola would hit his third homerun of the season going 3-for-4 in the contest but the solo homerun would account for only one of the just two runs the DSL Guardians (Red) team could muster in the game.

With the loss the DSL Guardians (Red) team falls to 7-15 on the year.

Top Performers:

Christopher Espinola 3-4 R HR RBI SB

Brayan Guedez 1-4 2B RBI

Emilio Taveras 1-3 BB

Yefri Rivera 1-4 SB

Javier Tovar 2.0(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 1BB 1SO

Olmandi Diaz 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

