Imagining Three Dream Trade Targets for The Cleveland Guardians
Imagine if the Cleveland Guardians had *insert player name here* on their roster.
While analyzing the current roster is always enjoyable, it can be just as much fun to imagine what other players in the league would look like in a Guardians uniform.
With one or two moves, Cleveland could get right back to the ALCS in 2025 and even contend for a World Series, but they'll likely need some star help from outside the organization for that to happen.
Let's take a look at three trade targets for the Guardians that would be dream additions to their 2025 roster.
(While these are "dream" targets, they will still have some sense of realism to them. For example, each player has been mentioned in trade rumors at some point over the offseason.)
Dylan Cease
There have been rumors all offseason that the San Diego Padres may look to trade Dylan Cease just one season after they acquired him.
One insider said in mid-December that he could see the Guardians as a team that could have interest in the right-hander.
The 29-year-old has only one more year of team control, but he is coming off one of his best seasons, with a 3.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and a 118 ERA+.
Adding Cease to Cleveland's rotation would definitely make them an American League Central favorite, and it is arguably the key piece they're missing.
A second-half-of-season rotation of Cease, Shane Bieber, Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams, and Ben Lively/Triston McKenzie/Joey Cantillo/Slade Cecconi could be good enough to make a deep playoff run in October.
Luis Castillo
The Guardians badly need more help in their rotation, which is why a second dream trade for them is another starting pitcher. One who is also been in trade rumors this offseason.
Like Cease, Seattle Mariners ace Luis Castillo would be a dream addition to the rotation. He's one of baseball's best pitchers and is in the middle of his prime, which would help the Guardians right now.
Cleveland is always looking for ways to win, both now and in the future. Castillo, who is under contract through the 2028 season, could help the Guardians accomplish both, making him a perfect dream trade target.
Luis Robert Jr.
Outside of the rotation, Cleveland's lineup also desperately needs help, specifically from their outfield core.
The Guardians actually have a bright future in their outfield with Chase DeLauter's impending big league debut and Jaison Chourio down the line. But this team needs someone who can help them win now.
Adding Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. to the mix in Cleveland's lineup would give the Guardians a desperate win-now boost.
Robert is coming off a down season with the White Sox but still carries a career slash line of .267/.316/.474 with a .790 OPS. These stats would undoubtedly be an upgrade in right or center field compared to what Cleveland currently has on their depth.
Given Robert plays in the division, it's hard to envision a trade ever happening. But the Guardians need another legitimate bat in their lineup to be considered a true World Series contender and Robert would accomplish that.
